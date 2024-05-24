2025 NFL Draft Odds: Carson Beck Favored Over Shedeur Sanders to go No. 1 Overall
Sportsbooks waste no time in posting odds.
Not only can we already bet on every single NFL game in the 2024 season, but we can already bet on who's going to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft, despite it still being almost a full year away.
Whether you want to bet that market or not, it at least gives us an idea of how oddsmakers and professional bettors expect the best college players to perform this coming season.
When the odds were first released a few weeks back, Shedeur Sanders was the favorite to be the top pick at +100 odds. Since then, we have seen some significant movement in those odds. Let's take a look at the latest odds to be the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.
Who will be drafted first overall in 2025 NFL Draft?
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Carson Beck +300
- Shedeur Sanders +470
- James Pearce Jr. +650
- Quinn Ewers +1400
- Cameron Ward +1700
- Drew Allar +1900
- Will Campbell +2000
- Mykel Williams +2000
- Travis Hunter +2200
- Kelvin Banks Jr. +2500
- Garrett Nussmeier +3000
- JT Tuimoloau +3000
- Will Johnson +3000
- Walter Nolen +3000
- Deone Walker +3000
- Conner Weigman +3000
- Mason Graham +3000
- Patrick Payton +3500
- Jalen Milroe +3500
- Jaxson Dart +4000
- Abdul Carter +4000
Carson Beck Now Favored to be No. 1 Overall Pick
Carson Beck is now the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. At +300 odds, the Georgia quarterback has an implied probability of 25% of being the top pick.
Beck threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns in his junior season with the Bulldogs. If the team that ends up with the No. 1 pick is in need of a quarterback, there's a solid chance they decide Beck is their quarterback of the future.
Sanders' odds have fallen too far off. He's no second on the odds list behind Beck at +470 odds.
The biggest climber on the odds list is James Pearce Jr., the defensive end for the Tennessee Volunteers. He was originally listed at +2000 odds but has since climbed up to the No. 3 spot behind Beck and Sanders at +650.
If the team that ends with the No. 1 pick doesn't need a quarterback, Pearce Jr. is the most likely option to be the top pick. He had 10.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss in his sophomore year for Tennessee.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.