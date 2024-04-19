3 Best Bets to Win the Stanley Cup (Is it Connor McDavid's Time to Lift Lord Stanley's Cup?)
The NHL regular season is in the books and all 16 playoff teams are set to hit the ice for the first round of the league's postseason. The puck will drop in the first game on Saturday night so it's time to place a few futures on who we think will win the Cup.
In this article, I'm going to break down my three best bets to win the Stanley Cup ahead of the opening game of the NHL Playoffs.
Stanley Cup Odds
Stanley Cup Best Bets
Carolina Hurricanes +650
I don't typically like betting on the Stanley Cup favorites, but the Hurricanes are well-deserving of that spot and in my opinion they're the best team in the NHL. They lead the league in both CORSI% and FENWICK% and despite not winning their division, they were arguably the best team in the league in the final stretch of the regular season.
On top of all that, Frederik Andersen has had an eye-popping .951 save percentage since returning from injury in March. If he keeps up that level of play in the postseason, the Hurricanes are going to run through the Eastern Conference.
Edmonton Oilers +800
The Edmonton Oilers got off to a terrible start to the season but it's not about how you start it's about how you finish and they were arguably the best team in the Eastern Conference in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign.
This may very well be the best team they've had in the Connor McDavid-era and they finished the year leading the entire NHL in expected goals percentage. If they can get some solid goaltending play, they're going to go on a deep run and give McDavid a great chance to win the first Stanley Cup of his career.
Winnipeg Jets +2000
We have seen time and time again that the team with the best goalie in the playoffs can go on a deep run and even win the Stanley Cup. If there's one team you are looking for that can do that this season it's the Winnipeg Jets, who have the best goalie in the NHL in Connor Hellebuyck.
The Jets may have peaked too early playing some of their best hockey in the months of February and March, but if they can find their stride once again while continuing to get stellar play from their netminder, they're going to be the best dark hose bet to win it all.
