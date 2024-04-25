3 Best Longshot Bets for the NFL Draft (Will Jim Harbaugh Draft Blake Corum?)
We are just hours away from the start of the NFL Draft so if you haven't already, it's time to place some bets!
I have already broken down my five favorite bets for you to get in on, so now let's take a look at some longshot bets. After all, we're just looking to have fun by betting on the Draft, so why not aim for a few wagers that would have a big payout?
Here are three longshot bets that you can get in on for the NFL Draft.
NFL Draft longshot bets
- First Running Back Drafted - Blake Corum (+1200)
- Cowboys First Position Drafted - Wide Receiver (+1100)
- Team to Draft Brock Bowers - Falcons (+6600)
First Running Back Drafted - Blake Corum (+1200)
Jonathan Brooks (-115) and Trey Benson (+140) are the two betting favorites to be the first running back off the board, but let's take a shot at Blake Corum to be the first back taken. He's in a unique position with his former coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, now coaching the Los Angeles Chargers.
Not only that, but the Chargers are in need of a running back with Austin Ekeler now on the Washington Commanders. If the Chargers are ready to draft a running back in the second round, Harbaugh may opt for Corum even if Brooks and Benson are still on the board.
I'm willing to bet on that happening at +1200.
Cowboys first position drafted - Wide Receiver (+1100)
There's nothing Jerry Jones loves more than a shiny new toy at a skill position. Drafting a lineman or a defensive player isn't going to get the juices flowing.
Wide receiver may not be a glaring need for the Cowboys, but they could always get Dak Prescott another weapon. Also, what better storyline would there be for the Cowboys than for them to draft the Texas Longhorn, Xavier Worthy, who broke the record for the fastest 40-yard dash in this year's scouting combine.
Sounds a lot like something Jerry Jones would go for.
Team to draft Brock Bowers - Falcons (+6600)
I wrote last week about how the Falcons draft strategy under their current management has been to draft the best player available, regardless of position. That's why I don't think they'll opt for an edge-rusher but will instead draft a wide receiver, especially if the likes of Rome Odunze fall to them at No. 8.
The other option, albeit a crazy one, would be for them to draft tight end Brock Bowers. Sure, they already have Kyle Pitts, but if they truly stick to the strategy of drafting the best player available, won't that be Bowers?
It's probably not going to happen, but I wouldn't put it past the Falcons management to do so and you can bet on that taking place at +6600.
