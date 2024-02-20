3 Big Futures Bets on UConn, Purdue and Iowa State to Win March Madness
By Reed Wallach
With March Madness fast approaching, the big bets on the NCAA Tournament are starting to file in.
UConn has announced itself already as a true threat to go back-to-back for the first time since Florida did it in 2008 and 2009. Danny Hurley's Huskies are the betting favorite to win it all, and bettors at Caesars Sportsbook are counting on the team from Stoors to cut down the nets yet again.
While there are some notable payouts that Caesars Sportsbook, it's notable that there is interest in the betting favorite for a large sum of money in UConn. You can see more on the Huskies' prospects of going back-to-back with our weekly futures column, which can be found here.
The biggest payout that Caesars Sportsbook is sweating thus far is a $1,000 wager on SMU to win the National Championship. While the Mustangs aren't a blue blood or a trendy pick to win the National Championship, the team has the nation's eighth-longest active winning streak in the country at six games and is firmly in the mix for an AAC tournament title, currently 10-3 in league play.
Elsewhere, Purdue and Iowa State stand out as big liabilities for the sportsbook. The Boilermakers are set to be a No. 1 seed yet again after losing to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson last season with big man Zach Edey, who is still in West Lafayette.
Iowa State has climbed into the No. 2 or No. 3 seed range behind an elite defense in the best conference in the country, the Big 12, can the Cyclones put it together in March? One bettor at Caesars is certainly confident.
While we wait for more big bets to come in on the NCAA Tournament, let's take a look at the current odds to win it all in the 'Big Dance.'
2024 NCAA Tournament Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.