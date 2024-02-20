Per @CaesarsSports, some notable #MarchMadness futures wagers:



* $20,000 Purdue +700, to win $140K

* $9,000 UConn +550, to win $49.5K

* $10,000 Iowa State +2800, to win $280K

* $1,000 SMU 750/1, to win $750,000

* $700 Indiana State 1000/1, to win $700K pic.twitter.com/VpkGhbNEnG