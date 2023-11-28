3 Bold Predictions for Hero World Challenge (Can Tiger Woods Win?)
Breaking down three bold predictions you can bet on when Tiger Woods tees it up at this week's Hero World Challenge.
One of the most anticipated golf tournaments of the year will tee-off this Thursday, not because the Hero World Challenge is some sort of prestigious event, but because Tiger Woods will be making his return to professional golf.
If you want to find out Tiger's odds to win the event for the fifth time in his career, you can read my breakdown of his odds here.
In this article, I'm going to make three bold predictions for how this event is going to go down.
Hero World Challenge Predictions
Tiger Woods 5+ birdies/eagles in Round 1
We're going to start with the least of my bold takes. Tiger Woods will play in his first round on Thursday and I'm going to bet on him to record at least five birdies and/or eagles. When he was competed the past couple of years, him recording birdies has never been a big issue, it's the bogeys that come along with them.
Let's also consider that he always seems to place best on Thursday when his legs are fresh. I think this is a great bet to place for the opening round.
Rickie Fowler to win
There are only 20 golfers competing in this event so there's no one with massively long odds to win. I'm going to back one of the golfers with longer odds, Rickie Fowler.
Fowler has always done well in this event, winning it in 2017 and recording three other top five finishes dating back to 2015. His form hasn't been great this year, but he always brings it when he plays at this event. He's worth a sprinkle at +2000.
Tiger Woods to finish in the top 5
I'm not going to be bold enough to predict Tiger Woods to win the whole event at +4000, but I do think he could be worth a bet to finish in the top five at +350 if you want to get bold. He has won the event four times already so he clearly knows how to play this course, he is the host after all.
I'll back him to finish in the top five.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
