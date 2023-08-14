3 Golfers to bet on to win BMW Championship (It's time to go back to Brian Harman)
Iain MacMillan breaks down his best bets to win the BMW Championship.
The penultimate event on the PGA Tour's schedule is here and after failing on my single shot bet on Collin Morikawa at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, I'm changing up my strategy and going back to taking three golfers to win this week.
Let's jump into my top three bets.
Best Bets to Win BMW Championship
Max Homa to Win BMW Championship +2500
Max Homa was on fire in the first third of the PGA Tour season, but he went through a rut during the meat of the season. Now, he's back to playing great golf, having improved in each of his last four starts. He went T21, T12, T10, then T6 in his last four events.
A big advantage Max Homa has is he should thrive at Olympia Fields with how tough it plays. He enters this week ranking 15th on Tour in bogey avoidance in 14th in scrambling. I think now is the time to jump back on him.
Tyrrell Hatton to win BMW Championship +2500
I told myself I wasn't going to bet on Tyrrell Hatton again this season, but here I am making the same mistake once again. I can't get over the fact he's fifth on Tour in total strokes gained and how often he's in contention on the weekend.
Hatton also thrives at tough courses. His only PGA Tour win was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he won with a final score of 4-under. Coincidentally, that's also the winning score of the BMW Championship last time it was held at this course. He finished T16 that year.
He also ranks 17th in bogey avoidance this season along with 18th in scrambling. He should be a great fit this week.
Brian Harman to win BMW Championship +4500
After winning me a 120/1 ticket at the Open Championship, it's time for me to go back to my new favorite golfer, Brian Harman.
Harman fits Olympia Fields to perfection. You need to play good golf and avoid bogeys to succeed here, and that's exactly what he does. In fact, he ranks second on the entire PGA Tour in bogey avoidance, bogeying just 12.07% of holes that he plays. Only Scottie Scheffler ranks higher than him in that category.
Is he going to win a birdie-fest? No. These tough tests where the winning score will be a single digit under par are when we want to target the lefty.
Let's also note Harman finished T12 at this event last time it was hosted at this course.
I love him at 45/1 this week.
