3 Golfers Who Can Catch Scottie Scheffler and Win the Masters
The Final Round of the Masters will tee off shortly but the real action won't begin until this afternoon when the final few groups get their rounds started. That leaves us with plenty of time to decide who we want to bet on to win the Green Jacket.
The No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, is the understandable odds-on favorite heading into the final round with a one-stroke lead, but if you're like me, you're probably looking to bet one of the other golfers that will win you a little bit more money if they're able to come from behind and pull it off.
In this article, I'm going to break down three golfers you should consider betting on before the leaders tee off this afternoon.
Will Scottie Scheffler Win the Masters?
Before I break down three golfers I'm betting on to win the Masters today, I should let you know why we should consider staying away from Scheffler, despite him being the obvious choice.
The first and most glaring thing that pops out to me is that he hasn't played as well with his irons as we've come to expect from the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world. He is gaining just +0.59 strokes per round with his approach game, which is less than every other name near the top of the leaderboard. He even lost strokes with his approach play on Saturday at -0.48, which is a huge red flag.
Most of his damage has come with his chipping, where he's gaining an eye-popping +2.38 strokes. Relying on your play around the greens isn't how you win a Green Jacket on Sunday, especially with the elite level of talent biting at his heels.
That's not to say he doesn't bring his elite ball-striking today, but if he doesn't, he's in danger of losing his lead in a hurry.
Who Will Win the Masters?
Max Homa +750
We're going to skip Collin Morikawa, who I still don't believe can sustain this level of play based on how he has performed in recent events. Our first pick is going to be Max Homa at +750, who starts the day two strokes back.
He has had the best approach play of all the top contenders heading into the final round, averaging +1.78 strokes per round with his approach play. If there's anyone who has shown they can give themselves birdie opportunities and catch Scheffler, it's been Homa. I like his chances at +750.
Ludvig Aberg +900
The Masters debutant has had ice in his veins all tournament and he's coming off a round where he gained +3.45 strokes on the field with his approach play on Saturday. If he can mimic the level of iron play he had on Saturday, he's going to be the first debutant to win the Masters since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.
He'll enter the final round three strokes back so he's going to have to record a handful of birdies if he wants to win today, but the Swede has done exactly that since joining the PGA Tour.
Xander Schauffele +3300
In my opinion, the final golfer with any type of realistic shot of winning the Masters today is Xander Schauffele, who will be five strokes back of Scheffler when he tees it up in the third final group. If he wants any chance to win his first major, he'll not only have to play lights out, but he'll need the names at the top of the leaderboard to stumble a bit.
With that being said, he has plenty of experience in final rounds at the Masters and he has the game to get it done. He has gained strokes across all four areas so far this tournament and has gained more strokes with his approach play than Scheffler.
Heading into this week, Schauffele led the field in most birdies or better per round at the Masters over the last five years at 4.44. That means he has proven he can go low at Augusta which is exactly what he'll need to do today.
At +3300, it's worth a sprinkle as a longshot. Let's root for chaos.
