3 NFL Teams to Bet to Go OVER Their Win Total Projection in 2024
Breaking down three teams to target to go OVER their projected win total in the 2024 NFL season.
By Peter Dewey
Win total projections for every NFL team were released this week at DraftKings Sportsbook, and they are a great barometer to see where team stands at this point in the offseason.
As the offseason goes on -- especially with the 2024 NFL Draft approaching -- we'll likely see some moves in these odds based on the draft picks, signings and trades we see the rest of the season.
But, if there is a team that you already think has a chance to clear -- or go under -- their win total, now may be time to jump on at an early number. When it comes to teams that I think will go OVER their win total, I have three squads that all made the playoffs in 2023 in mind.
NFL Teams to Target to Go OVER Their Win Total in 2024
Kansas City Chiefs
Call me crazy at this number, but I love the defending Super Bowl champions to win 12 or more games in the 2024 season.
In the Patrick Mahomes era, Kansas City has one season with fewer than 12 wins — the 2023 campaign when it went 11-6.
There a lot of things that could lead to one more KC win in 2024. First off, the team improved a weak receiving corps by adding Marquise Brown, and the Chiefs also kept defensive star Chris Jones.
The loss of L’Jarius Sneed hurts, but KC should once again dominate the AFC West.
Mahomes lost to Denver for the first time in his career last season, with the team also dropping a game to the Las Vegas Raiders. Both of those teams should be very beatable for KC in 2024. Plus, the Los Angeles Chargers entire offense is going to look different outside of Justin Herbert.
I’ll trust Mahomes and Andy Reid to reach the 12-win threshold again.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin is old reliable.
Since taking over as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach back in 2007, Tomlin has never had a losing season, and he only has three seasons with fewer than nine wins.
Thats insane.
Tomlin now has some better quarterback options in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and the Steelers are equipped to handle a quarterback injury with a solid backup no matter who starts.
Plus, this defense is still elite and the Steelers came out of nowhere to win 10 games in 2023.
At just 8.5 wins, I have to bet on this Tomlin trend again.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I love the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the futures market this offseason, especially since the team is coming off an unexpected division title.
Is Vegas too low on the Bucs?
The NFC South appears to be Atlanta’s for the taking, with oddsmakers setting the Falcons at 10.5 wins — their highest win total since 1989.
The Bucs, who won nine games last season, are +125 to repeat the feat in the 2024 season. I think that’s simply too low.
Tampa returns Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield and Lavigne David from last season’s roster, and has proven it has the structure to win the division no matter the quarterback play in the past few seasons.
The Bucs, who are a sneaky playoff pick, could win nine games and sneak into the playoffs in the NFC.
