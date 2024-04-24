3 NFL Teams With Value in Super Bowl Odds Ahead of NFL Draft
Breaking down three teams you should bet on to win Super Bowl 59 before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
We are just one day away from the start of the NFL Draft and if you're like me, you have a handful of bets placed on what will go down in Detroit on Thursday night.
But it's not just NFL Draft bets that we should be looking at before the Chicago Bears are on the clock for the No. 1 overall pick, we should be looking at the futures market too. If there are any big trades that go down during the draft or teams that cover all of their needs with rookies then expect the Super Bowl odds to shift for a few teams.
I'm going to break down three teams we should consider betting on to win the Super Bowl before the start of the NFL Draft.
3 Teams To Bet on to Win the Super Bowl Before the NFL Draft
Philadelphia Eagles
Howie Roseman has been a wizard during the NFL Draft in previous years, making trades left, right, and center that even the most bold NFL analysts didn't see coming. He got A.J. Brown from the Titans during the draft two years ago and has continuously made moves to select some of the best players the opening round has to offer.
The hype surrounding the Eagles seem to be at its highest after the Draft each offseason so if you want to buy low on the Eagles' before their stock rises, you should so so now.
Don't be surprised if Roseman is cooking something up on Thursday night once again.
Kansas City Chiefs
The defending Super Bowl champions managed to win it all last year without a ton of talent at wide receiver. Imagine what will happen if they take a highly touted receiver with their first pick on Thursday night.
There is also an outside chance they could make a move for 49ers receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, who has reportedly expressed interest in being traded this offseason. If the Chiefs swoop in and get him, the hype for Kansas City will be through the roof.
One way or another, they're going to get Mahomes another weapon at wideout which will only mean good things for their Super Bowl odds.
Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have already had one of the best offseasons in the NFL, adding weapons to several different positions on the roster including trading for Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills.
General Manager Nick Caserio looked like a genius at last year's draft, snagging both CJ Stroud and Will Anderson in the first few picks of the opening round. If he can make moves on Thursday once again, the hype for the Texans is going to skyrocket even more than it already has.
