3 Teams to Bet the UNDER on Their Win Total in the 2024 Season
Breaking down three teams to consider betting the UNDER on for their win total in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
The NFL win totals for every team have been released this week, and there are plenty of bets to place across the 32 teams in the league.
After seeing the opening numbers, there are three teams that I'm looking to fade, as they've lost too many key players -- or haven't upgraded enough -- in the offseason.
Let's dive into them:
Team's Win Total Projections to Fade in 2024
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins are up to 10.5 wins in their projection this season, and I love the UNDER.
Miami lost several key defenders this offseason (Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Xavien Howard and Brandon Jones), and the Dolphins only have two picks in the first four rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft to try to replace many of them.
Miami choked away the AFC East last season, and wins won't be as easy to come by in 2024 with Aaron Rodgers presumably healthy for the New York Jets. In a tough diviison, asking the Dolphins to get 11 wins is way too much.
Tennessee Titans
This isn't a knock on Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans as much as its respect to the rest of the AFC South.
Tennessee won jus six games -- with a former Coach of the Year in Mike Vrabel leading the way -- in 2024. Regardless of how you feel about Vrabel, I'm worried about the team taking a step back after firing him.
The Titans seem to be building well around Levis (they added Calvin Ridley and bolstered their defense with L'Jarius Sneed), but the division is going to be tough with CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Trevor Lawrence.
I think another 6-11 season could be in the cards for a rebuilding Titans team.
New York Giants
I am so out on the New York Giants, who may just be running things back with Daniel Jones at quarterback -- unless they pick one in the 2024 NFL Draft.
New York has won more than six games just one time since the 2017 season, and the Giants let their best offensive player (Saquon Barkley) walk this offseason.
Jones doesn't have the help around him in that offense, and New York's offensive line is still extremely questionable. While I like the team's defense with Brian Burns now in the fold, I don't see the Giants winning seven games in 2024.
