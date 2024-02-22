3 Teams Undervalued in Latest 2024 World Series Odds (Don't Sleep on Phillies)
Breaking down three teams that are undervalued in the odds to win the World Series in the 2024 season.
Spring baseball is in the air and now as spring games begin on the fields of the training complexes in Florida and Arizona it's time for bettors to hunt bargains in the World Series odds market.
Some teams are built to dominate the regular season and others are built to take advantage of short series, but October rules this sport and mediocre regular-season teams, like the Arizona Diamondbacks, can find themselves playing in the Fall Classic after getting hot for a couple of weeks.
With that in mind, here's a look at three teams that are undervalued in the World Series Odds market.
Baltimore Orioles (+1500)
Perhaps no team had such a range of emotions as Orioles fans this offseason.
The team somewhat filled the closer void left by the Felix Bautista injury with Craig Kimbrel and then managed to wrangle Corbin Burnes and his 3.4 fWAR away from Milwaukee.
Things were looking up for the 101-win Orioles until Kyle Bradish's UCL became a problem and the Orioles World Series odds took a corresponding hit, dropping from +1200 to +1500.
I pegged the Orioles for a step back this season even before the Bradish injury, but this is about the World Series, not winning the AL East, and this team will have an opportunity to do just that should they make the playoffs.
With such a young team it may be a boom or bust postseason for the Orioles and therein lies the potential value in the Orioles at +1500 if you believe in the upside of youth as I do.
Philadelphia Phillies (+1500)
For me the biggest surprise of the 2023 postseason wasn't the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlnata Braves getting eliminated early, but rather the Phillies losing twice in Philadelphia when needing a single win to repeat as National League Champions.
Few outside of Philly remember the Phillies were a Chas McCormick circus catch away from perhaps taking a 3-2 series lead in the 2022 World Series over the eventual champion Houston Astros.
Philly came up short in both instances, but the point is the Phillies were close and performed in the postseason, still playing when the much more ballyhooed Dodgers and Braves were watching.
Sometimes little movement in the offseason is concerning, but such is not the case with the Phillies. Re-signing Aaron Nola was the team's biggest need and that was accomplished.
As we said in the lead-in, some teams are built for the regular season and some are ready-made for the postseason.
Don't be alarmed if this team finishes 10 games out of first as long as it's in the playoffs.
Seattle Mariners (+2000)
Jerry DiPoto's legendary wheeling and dealing has once again left me confused, but the Mariners pitching staff is legit and with the Texas Rangers taking a step back Seattle is certainly in playoff contention and when you have the pitching Seattle has, you're almost always a contender.
The rotation had the fourth-best ERA and top WHIP among starters in the league and the bullpen was almost as good.
The danger in the strategy the Mariners are employing is not scoring enough runs and that's a concern that I'm not sure the addition of Mitch Garver and Jorge Polanco addresses.
That said, the Mariners were in it until the end in 2023, despite scoring 123 runs less than the Rangers they finished just two games behind the eventual World Champions.
That's how good the pitching was.
Pitching typically rules in October and with the Rangers taking a step back, the Mariners could fill that void and ride their pitching and power to postseason success.
