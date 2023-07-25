3M Open score predictions (What will be the winning score at TPC Twin Cities?)
With the major championships in the rearview mirror, the PGA Tour is set to begin it's final stretch of the season as golfers aim to move up the FedEx Cup leaderboard.
This week, they head to Minnesota for the 3M Open. It's not the strongest field we've ever seen, but there's some solid golfers teeing it up at TPC Twin Cities.
In this article, I'm going to predict both what the winning score will be, as well as the final score for the top 10 golfers on the odds list.
3M Open Score Predictions
Winning Score: -18
This will be the fifth year of this tournament's existence, so we have four years of examples to draw from. The winner has shot anywhere from 15-under par (Cameron Champ in 2021) to 21-under par (Matthew Wolff in 2019).
So, I'm going to land somewhere in the middle at 18-under par. That's exactly in between the four years of example we have. It's a lower score than 2021 and 2022, but not as low as it was in 2019 and 2020.
Tony Finau Score Prediction: -12
Tony Finau is the defending champ and is arguably the best golfer in a relatively weak field, but his form lately has been atrocious. He hasn't finished better than T23 since the Wells Fargo in May, but he usually thrives in weak field events so he'll at least be somewhere in the conversation on the weekend.
Cameron Young Score Prediction: -18
Cameron Young is my best bet to win this week. His style of play fits this course to perfection with his length of the tee and his ball striking ability. He's also entering the event in great form, finishing T6 at the John Deere Classic and T8 at the Open Championship.
I think he should be the favorite this week.
Sungjae Im Score Prediction: -15
Sungjae Im has been in poor form since winning an event in Korea in May, but he may be rounding back into form after a T20 at the Open Championship. If his ball striking is as good as it we've seen in the past, his skill alonge should seperate him from the pack.
Hideki Matsuyama Score Prediction: -14
Hideki Matsuayma hasn't been playing poorly, but he hasn't been playing well enough to win either. He is consistently somewhere between 30th and 10th on a weekly bassis. I expect a similar result this week in Minnesota.
Emiliano Grillo Score Prediction: -16
Emiliano Grillo has been playing fantastic golf. He won the Charles Schwab Challenge in late May and is coming off his best finish at a major, a T6 finish at The Open Championship. His ball striking has always been top tier and if he has a good week putting, he'll be in contention on Sunday.
Justin Thomas Score Prediction: Missed Cut
Justin Thomas has been terrible lately. He has missed the cut in four of his last six starts, including in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which had a similar field to this week. He's losing strokes in just about every area. I can't trust him to do anything again this week.
Sepp Straka Score Prediction: -17
I love Sepp Straka this week, who's coming in with better form than anyone else in the field. He won the John Deere Classic and then followed it up with a T2 finish at The Open Championship. His ball striking has been as good as its ever been.
Ludvig Aberg Score Prediction: -13
The PGA Tour newcomer, Ludvig Aberg, should be licking his lips looking at this event. He can drive the golf ball as good as anyone in the world, which will give him a huge advantage at this course. But, does he have enough of a short game to win on Tour this early in his career? Time will tell.
Cam Davis Score Prediction: -9
Cam Davis is another golfer whose style of play should fit this course well, but he isn't in the same form he was in back in March and April. If he can find some sort of form, he could challenge the leaderboard this weekend.
Adam Hadwin Score Prediction: -11
Adam Hadwin has great course form. He finished fourth here in 2019 and sixth here in 2021. He's also coming off a T2 finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and a T12 finish at the Canadian Open. I wouldn't be shocked if he makes some noise this week.
