5 Best NFL Teams to Bet to Go OVER Their Win Total in 2024 Season
The NFL schedule is in our hands and now we have the next few months to look it over before the regular season officially kicks off.
We can use that time to dive into the full list of available betting odds for the 2024 season and find a few good wagers that are worth getting in on. I'm going to do exactly that in this article. Let's take a look at five teams whose win total you should bet the OVER on.
All odds in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
5 Win Total OVER Bets for 2024 NFL Season
- Falcons OVER 9.5 Wins (-148)
- Cardinals OVER 6.5 Wins (-178)
- Cowboys OVER 10.5 Wins (+100)
- Chargers OVER 8.5 Wins (-144)
- Titans OVER 6.5 Wins (+110)
Falcons OVER 9.5 Wins (-148)
Call me a biased Falcons fan all you want, but this is truly one of my favorite futures bets for the upcoming NFL season.
"The Falcons got seven wins last season with one of the worst quarterbacks and head coaches in the league. Now they have a new head coach and Kirk Cousins at QB. If Cousins can play at the level he was playing at last year before going down with an injury, the sky is the limit for the Dirty Birds.
"To help matters, the Falcons have the easiest schedule in the NFL in 2024, both by opponent win percentage from 2023 and opponent projected win total next season.
"All we need for this bet to cash is for the Falcons to finish 10-7 or better, which is extremely attainable for them."
Cardinals OVER 6.5 Wins (-178)
I have high hopes for the Cardinals in 2024. Let's remember that they went 3-5 after Kyler Murray returned from injury last year and since then they've made some great steps in rebuilding this team. They boosted their offense by signing offensive tackle, Jonah Williams, and added a solid cornerback to their defense by signing Sean Murphy-Bunting.
They also loaded up with rookies having more picks in the top 100 in the draft than any other team. If even a handful of those rookies have a solid first year in the league, the Cardinals will be able to improve their record and get to at least 7-10 on the year.
Cowboys OVER 10.5 Wins (+100)
You may question the Cowboys' ability to win in the playoffs, but you can't deny they're a fantastic regular-season team. They finished second in the NFL last season in average scoring margin at +9.9 and they were able to bear up on teams on both sides of the ball.
They waltzed to a 12-5 record last season and with the NFC still being relatively weak compared to the AFC, I see no reason why the Cowboys can't go at least 11-6 in 2024.
Chargers OVER 8.5 Wins (-144)
I'm all in on Jim Harbaugh this year. Not only does he step into a situation where he already has an elite quarterback, but he and the Chargers will get to take advantage of having the second-easiest schedule this season.
Let's remember that outside of the Chiefs, the Chargers have favorable matchups against their other two divisional opponents. That makes four very winnable games already and then they only need to find five more wins in their schedule to surpass their set win total of 8.5.
Titans OVER 6.5 Wins (+110)
Not a lot of people are talking about the Tennessee Titans right now, but I love what they've done this offseason. On offense, they acquired the likes of wide receiver, Calvin Ridley and center Lloyd Cushenberry. On defense, they traded for cornerback L'Jarius Snead and signed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. They've made their roster significantly better for 2024.
Is Will Levis the answer at quarterback? Maybe, maybe not, but with their win total set at a low number of 6.5, I see no reason why they can't hit the OVER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
