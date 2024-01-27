AFC Championship Odds Continue Move in Shocking Fashion

"All Ravens money. We're begging for a K.C. bet." – @CircaSports director of operations @JeffreyBenson12



Circa is up to #RavensFlock -4.5 vs #ChiefsKingdom, the only 4.5 in the market.



Updated @VegasInsider #AFCChampionship | #NFCChampionship Report:https://t.co/nURDG99csm