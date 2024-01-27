AFC Championship Odds Continue Move in Shocking Fashion
By Reed Wallach
As the limits go up on Championship Weekend, line movement is starting to show where influential money is siding with.
While many are under the impression that the Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes under center, shouldn't be an underdog given his glowing track record as one, the odds are moving against Kansas City as the team travels to Baltimore to face the Ravens. The Ravens are now a 4.5-point home favorite in the AFC Championship Game at market making bookmaker Circa Sports, which would signal the the biggest underdog Mahomes has been in his career.
As Jeffrey Benson of Circa Sports mentions in the quote above, the sportsbook is going to be pulling for the Chiefs to come through despite popular sentiment around the defending Super Bowl Champion. After opening as 3.5-point favorites, interest has grown on the Ravens, who have moved a full point at high limits ahead of kickoff on Sunday afternoon.
This is a story worth monitoring as the Chiefs also have a negative injury report relative to the hosts, as the team ruled out guard Joe Thuney with a pectoral strain and No. 1 running back Isiah Pacheco questionable with a toe injury. While the expectation is that Pacheco will in fact play, he's being limited by an ailment that may alter the Chiefs' offensive game plan.
Against arguably the best defense in football, that's not a pleasant thought as the team heads to Baltimore, evident with the spread moving against them at arguably the sharpest sportsbook in the world.
Here are the updated odds for Sunday's AFC Championship Game.
Ravens vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
