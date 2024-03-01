Air Force vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, March 1
Odds, trends, key players, and best bet prediction for Friday night's Mountain West showdown between Utah State and Air Force.
Tonight's Mountain West game between Utah State and Air Force is a big one, at least for the Aggies. They enter tonight's game tied for first place with Boise State so a win would put them in first place in the conference for the time being.
Utah State handled Air Force earlier in the season, beating the Falcons by a final score of 88-60 in Colorado Springs back on Jan. 2.
As a result, Utah State is set as a significant favorite in tonight's rematch. Should we lay the points with the Aggies? That's what I aim to answer in this article.
Air Force vs. Utah State odds, spread, and total
Air Force vs. Utah State betting trends
- Air Force is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games
- The OVER is 11-2 in Air Force's last 13 games
- Utah State is 5-0 straight up and ATS in its last five games vs. Air Force
- The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Utah State is 15-1 straight up in its last 16 home games
Air Force vs. Utah State how to watch
- Date: Friday March 1
- Game time: 11 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Air Force record: 9-18 (2-13 in Mountain West)
- Utah State record: 23-5 (11-4 in Mountain West)
Air Force vs. Utah State key players to watch
Air Force
Ryan Petraitis: The Air Force forward is going to be the key player in this game for the Falcons. Shooting three point shots against the best perimeter defense in the country is a bad idea so if they're smart, they'll try to attack Utah State down low with Petraitis. He's averaging 15.3 points per game and 6.0 rebounds, but he'll need to limit his turnovers (2.5 per game) if Air Force wants to stay in this game.
Utah State
Great Osobor: The last time these two teams played, Great Osobor snapped for 32 points on 11-14 shooting while also grabbing nine rebounds and dishing four assists. He's the Aggies' leading scorer and should be well poised for another big performance against the questionable Air Force defense.
Air Force vs. Utah State prediction and pick
As I wrote in today's edition of "Daily Dunk", I'm betting on Utah State to cover the big number as one of my best bets of the day:
"This Mountain West game is all about the three-ball. Air Force ranks 19th in the country in 3-point shot rate with 46.5% of its shots coming from beyond the arc. Now, the Falcons take on the best perimeter defense in the country."
"The Aggies lead all teams in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 28% from 3-point land.
"It's also worth noting that Air Force is abysmal on its own side of the court, ranking 326th in defensive efficiency. I'll lay the big spread with Utah State."
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
