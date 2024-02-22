AL Central Division Odds for 2024 MLB Season (Twins Heavily Favored to Repeat as Champs)
Breaking down the odds to win the AL Central division in the 2024 MLB season.
By Peter Dewey
The American League Central was the worst division in baseball last season, but the Minnesota Twins showed that they could still make some noise despite a rather easy path to a division title.
The Twins won just 87 games -- two fewer than the third place team in the AL East -- but they won a playoff series, ending the tema's 18-game postseason losing streak in the process.
Now, oddsmakers are bullish on the Twins' outlook for the 2024 season, and they should be given the state of the rest of the AL Central.
Detroit, Kansas City and Chicago are still in rebuilding phases, and the Cleveland Guardians could end up being sellers in the 2024 season, especially with ace Shane Bieber. If that happens, the Twins' path to a division title is going to be pretty clear.
Let's dive into the latest odds and some storylines to watch in the AL Central this season.
If you want to bet on a team to win the AL Central, FanDuel Sportsbook has all of the futures odds available to back them! New users can take advantage of a great welcome offer where they will be eligible to earn $150 in bonus bets if they sign up with the link below, wager $5 and their bet wins!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
AL Central Odds for 2024 Season
- Minnesota Twins: -140
- Detroit Tigers: +350
- Cleveland Guardians: +400
- Kansas City Royals: +1000
- Chicago White Sox: +3800
Twins Set as Odds On Favorite to Win AL Central
The Twins sit at -140 to win the division, an implied probability of 58.33 percent!
The team did lose starter Sonny Gray in the offseason, but youngsters like Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober could fill the void, especially since Gray missed time due to injury.
On the offensive side of the ball, Royce Lewis seems poised to make a major leap after a big postseason, and the Twins are hoping Byron Buxton can stay healthy in 2024. There's no doubt that this is the most talented -- and proven -- team in the AL Central.
Oddsmakers Predicting Detroit Tigers Make Leap in 2024 Season
Detroit could be the team that makes the biggest leap in the AL Central, as it has a win total projection of 81.5 by Vegas this season. Oddsmakers could be looking at the team's impressive record against the division last season as a reason for it to be successful in the 2024 campaign.
The Tigers finished the 2023 season strong, ending up with 78 wins and finishing in second in the division. The team has a strong young core led by Spencer Torkelson, Tarik Skubal and Riley Greene.
I don't know if the Tigers make the leap into a playoff contender, but they could finish over .500 for the first time since 2016.
Could Royals Become AL Central Dark Horse?
The Royals made some moves this offseason, adding Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Garrett Hampson, Will Smith, Hunter Renfroe and Adam Frazier, but will it be enough to lift the team out of the basement of the division?
Kansas City won just 56 games last season, but the team is projected to win 73.5 games this season, a sign that things could be changing in KC.
At +1000, the Royals are still longshots to win the division.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.