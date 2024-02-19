Every MLB Team's Win Total Prediction for the 2024 Season
Breaking down the opening win total odds for every team in the 2024 MLB season.
By Peter Dewey
The Major League Baseball season is approaching quickly, with Spring Training officially set to begin this week.
After an offseason with a ton of moves, that saw Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto moved to new teams, the landscape of baseball has changed a bit in terms of the teams that oddsmakers believe will be the top contenders.
One way that bettors and fans can project who will be the best team is by looking at the win totals that each squad has been given coming into the 2024 campaign. Is there anyone that we should be fading -- or buying low on -- entering this season?
Here's a look at every team's win total projection this season.
MLB Win Totals for 2024 Season
Tampa Bay Rays Win Total Projection
- Projection: 84.5
Could this be a buy-low spot on Tampa Bay? Sure, the team traded away Tyler Glasnow, but the Rays have cleared this total in five straight full seasons.
The team always seems to find ways to win with its deep farm system, and this season may be no different.
New York Yankees Win Total Projection
- Projection: 93.5
Toronto Blue Jays Win Total Projection
- Projection: 87.5
Baltimore Orioles Win Total Projection
- Projection: 89.5
Boston Red Sox Win Total Projection
- Projection: 79.5
Minnesota Twins Win Total Projection
- Projection: 87.5
Cleveland Guardians Win Total Projection
- Projection: 78.5
Detroit Tigers Win Total Projection
- Projection: 81.5
The Tigers haven't won more than 81.5 games since 2016, but the team showed some progress with a 78-win season in 2023. Can the young team fully turn things around in the 2024 campaign?
Kansas City Royals Win Total Projection
- Projection: 73.5
Chicago White Sox Win Total Projection
- Projection: 63.5
Houston Astros Win Total Projection
- Projection: 93.5
Texas Rangers Win Total Projection
- Projection: 89.5
Los Angeles Angels Win Total Projection
- Projection: 72.5
Los Angeles has won 73 games in back-to-back seasons, but now Shohei Ohtani is no longer with the franchise. This win total may be too high for one of baseball's worst teams.
Seattle Mariners Win Total Projection
- Projection: 81.5
Oakland Athletics Win Total Projection
- Projection: 57.5
Atlanta Braves Win Total Projection
- Projection: 101.5
Atlanta has won 101 and 104 games in the last two seasons, giving it the second-highest win total in Major League Baseball this season.
New York Mets Win Total Projection
- Projection: 82.5
Philadelphia Phillies Win Total Projection
- Projection: 89.5
Miami Marlins Win Total Projection
- Projection: 78.5
Washington Nationals Win Total Projection
- Projection: 66.5
Milwaukee Brewers Win Total Projection
- Projection: 77.5
St. Louis Cardinals Win Total Projection
- Projection: 85.5
Oddsmakers appear to be expecting a huge bounce back from the Cardinals, who have the best win total projection in the NL Central after a massively disappointing 2023 season.
Chicago Cubs Win Total Projection
- Projection: 83.5
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Projection
- Projection: 81.5
Pittsburgh Pirates Win Total Projection
- Projection: 75.5
Los Angeles Dodgers Win Total Projection
- Projection: 103.5
It shouldn't be a surprise, but the Dodgers have the highest win total in all of baseball. Los Angeles has won 106, 111, and 100 games in the last three seasons.
San Diego Padres Win Total Projection
- Projection: 81.5
San Francisco Giants Win Total Projection
- Projection: 81.5
Arizona Diamondbacks Win Total Projection
- Projection: 83.5
Colorado Rockies Win Total Projection
- Projection: 59.5
