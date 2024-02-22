AL East Division Odds for 2024 MLB Season (Can Upstart Orioles Repeat as Division Champs?)
Breaking down the latest odds to win the AL East division in the 2024 MLB season.
By Peter Dewey
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles lengthy rebuild finally paid off, as the team won 101 games, finishing with the best record in the American League and promptly winning the AL East division.
Can Baltimore repeat that performance in 2024? The team added ace Corbin Burnes in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, and it's possible that star prospect Jackson Holliday finds himself in the big leagues this season to help this team take the next step.
However, the AL East has four teams that are all looking to win the division title, and then there are the Boston Red Sox who seem to be pinching pennies at every turn. Still, Boston could make some noise behind star Rafael Devers.
With the New York Yankees going all-in by signing Marcus Stroman and signing Juan Soto, do oddsmakers view the O's as favorites to repeat as division winners?
Let's break down the latest odds and some key storylines in this division race.
AL East Odds for 2024 Season
- New York Yankees: +130
- Baltimore Orioles: +220
- Toronto Blue Jays: +440
- Tampa Bay Rays: +650
- Boston Red Sox: +1400
New York Yankees Favored to Win AL East
Oddsmakers are bullish on the Yankees bouncing back with the additions of Soto and Stroman in the offseason. The team also reportedly is still in on the Blake Snell sweepstakes, a sign that the Yankees are looking to do what they can to maximize Aaron Judge an Gerrit Cole's primes.
Cole won the Cy Young last season, but the Yankees' rotation lacked consistency after him. A healthy Carlos Rodon, Stroman and potentially Snell would certainly change that.
Plus, the addition of Soto gives the Yankees MVP-level protection for Judge in the lineup. This team is poised to improve on a disaster of a 2023 season, but this price may be a little high given the strenght of the division.
Tampa Bay Rays Undervalued in AL East Race
Every season, the Tampa Bay Rays seem to move on from a key player -- this offseason it was Tyler Glasnow -- yet they still find a way to compete in the AL.
The team won 99 games last season and earned the top wild card spot in the AL, although it did not win in the wild card round. Tampa Bay still could make some noise in the AL East, and it's worth noting that the team has finished third or better in the AL East in every season since 2017, winning 90 or more games in four of the six full seasons over that stretch.
With the fourth-best odds to win the AL East this season, Tampa Bay is worth a sprinkle with the team featuring several young arms that could make the leap into consistent rotaton pieces. I won't ever count out the Rays given their ability to adapt season after season.
Baltimore Going All-In Around Young Core
The Orioles adding Burnes in the offseason was just another sign that they are invested in this young core that could be the best in baseball.
It's possible the O's take a slight step back after winning over 100 games in the 2024 season, but with so many young players on the roster, I would bet on them taking more positive steps than negative this season.
An injury to Kyle Bradish certainly hurts the outlook of the team's rotation, but the O's could be a major value at +220 given their success in 2023.
