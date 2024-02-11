Another $1 Million Super Bowl Bet Placed on 49ers vs. Chiefs Just Hours Before Kickoff
One bettor placed a seven-figure wager on the San Francisco 49ers to come out with a win in Super Bowl 58.
By Peter Dewey
We're about an hour to kickoff in Super Bowl 58, and one bettor just got in a HUGE WAGER on the outcome of the game.
The verdict?
This bettor placed a $1 million bet on the San Francisco 49ers to pull out the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at -130 odds.
The Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, and they are currently the defending champions. However, San Francisco has been favored all postseason long to hoist the Lombardi Trophy when this season comes to a close.
Will this bettor come out with a huge win?
49ers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total for Super Bowl 58
The 49ers are favored heading into Super Bowl 58, and several of the big bets placed on the Super Bowl have been on San Francisco to either win or cover the spread.
As of now, the 49ers are two-point favorites, meaning they'd need to win by three or more points to cover the spread.
For this bettor, all they need is San Francisco to win the game and hand Patrick Mahomes his second Super Bowl loss. That's easier said than done, but it could happen. We're just hours away from finding out the result of Super Bowl 58 -- and these big bets!
If you’re looking to bet on Super Bowl 58, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!