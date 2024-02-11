Two $1 Million Bets on Super Bowl 58 Have Been Placed Hours Before Kickoff
We have seen a ton of big bets leading up to the Super Bowl but now that we're just hours away from the big game, we're seeing them come in bunches.
Not only are we seeing a high frequency of big bets being placed, but we're also seeing some big money being thrown around. News just broke of two $1 million bets being placed at two different sportsbooks.
If you're hoping to see the big bets help you decide which side to bet on yourself, you won't find an answer here. The two bets are on either side of the game.
Two $1 million dollar Super Bowl Bets
The first of two $1 million bets today came in on 49ers -2 at Fanatics Sportsbook. It was the second $1 million bet that had been placed on the 49ers this week.
Then, just a couple of hours later, a $1 million bet came in the Chiefs +2 at Circa Sportsbook. It was the first $1 million bet placed on the Chiefs. Before this wager, a $200k bet was the biggest one that has been placed on the Chiefs.
Rest assured, we will see at least a few more big money bets being placed before Super Bowl 58 officially kicks off at 6:30pm et.
