Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 2
The Tar Heels had one of the most impressive wins of Week 1, but should you bet UNC in Week 2?
By Reed Wallach
One of the most exciting game of the 2022 season was UNC's thrilling victory over Appalachian State, 63-61, and now the two meet again in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
UNC held off App State in last year's meeting, closing as road underdogs, and now enter Saturday's matchup as a favorite of more than two touchdowns at home. The Tar Heels are fresh off a blowout win against SEC foe South Carolina, can the team keep it up?
Here's everything you need for this in-state, non conference matchup.
Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
North Carolina vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog under head coach Shawn Clark
- Appalachian State won outright in its only game as an underdog last season, +18 at Texas A&M
- North Carolina is 8-10 ATS under Mack Brown as a double digit favorite
Appalachian State vs. North Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
- Game Time: 5:15 PM EST
- Venue: Kenan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Appalachian State Record: 1-0
- North Carolina Record: 1-0
Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Key Players to Watch
Appalachian State
Joey Aguilar: The JUCO transfer quarterback stepped in for Week 1 starter Ryan Burger, who suffered a broken hand in the opening game. Aguilar led the offense with ease, completing 11-of-13 passes for four touchdowns against Gardner-Webb. The dual-threat Aguilar will hope to keep the Mountaineers within shouting distance against a revived UNC front seven.
North Carolina
Drake Maye: Maye looked fantastic and worthy of a top-five pick in next spring's NFL Draft in the opening weekend win against South Carolina. He completed 75% of his passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns while working with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsay.
Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Prediction and Pick
North Carolina's defense was the story in the win against South Carolina. This unit has struggled under Gene Chizik over the past few years, but was overwhelming in this one, allowing -0.06 yards per carry against the Gamecocks. Yes, that's a negative total. Further, the team racked up nine sacks.
However, I believe App State may be up to the task to hang around in this game.
South Carolina has a new offensive coordinator that raised a lot of eyebrows when hired in Dowell Loggains and a suspect offensive line. Meanwhile, App State has QB questions (more on that in a bit), but does return three starting offensive linemen, its top three receivers and Nate Noel, who averaged nearly seven yards per carry on 87 rushes last season.
The Mountaineers offensive line was elite last season, and while it loses two All-Sun Belt players, there is enough in tact to remain formidable. The unit alowed the 16th fewest tackles for loss last season and was 13th in line yards.
Now, the quarterback. After opening at around North Carolina -15, this number steamed up to -18 on the news that Burger is out and Aguilar will step in. Are we sure there is a massive drop-off? The quarterback rushed for 60 yards per game at the JUCO level and the Mountaineers have a sturdy enough run game to play some ball control against the Tar Heels.
I believe this number is inflated and this is a great time to sell the Tar Heels after a massive National Television victory against a rival. Take the Sun Belt visiotrs to keep it within this massive number.
