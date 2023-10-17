Arizona State vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 8
Will Washington keep up its high level of play in a projected blowout?
By Reed Wallach
Washington got past Oregon in a game-of-the-year candidate that has pushed Michael Penix Jr. to become the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
The Huskies retake the field on Saturday night as a more than three-possession favorite against Arizona State, who is coming off of its BYE week. Washington's potent offense will look to get some revenge on its PAC-12 foe after the Sun Devils stunned them last year in Tempe, Arizona.
Arizona State vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Washington vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- Washington is 3-2-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Arizona State is 2-3-1 ATS this season
- Arizona State has gone UNDER in five of six games this season
Arizona State vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX Sports 1
- Arizona State Record: 1-5
- Washington Record: 6-0
Arizona State vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
Arizona State
Trenton Bourguet: ASU has been plagued by quarterback injuries this season, but Bourget did well in Week 6, his second straight start for the Sun Devils before the BYE. He completed 64% of his passes against Colorado for 335 yards with a touchdown pass as well. Bourget will try to go toe-to-toe with a College Football Playoff hopeful Washington, who still has a questionable pass defense, 90th in passing success rate.
Washington
Michael Penix Jr.: The overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman Trophy favorite at the moment will look to bolster his standing against an ASU defense that has been trending upwards of late and now gets a BYE to prepare for the Huskies aerial attack. The Sun Devils are 55th in passing success rate, but it pales in comparison to Washington, who is tops in EPA/Pass this season, headlined by Penix, who is second in passing yards this season with 2,301 yards.
Arizona State vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
While it doesn't feel good to do, I'm recommending a bet on the Arizona State Sun Devils.
ASU's offense has come alive with Bourget under center, finding a reliable running back with Cameron Skattebo at running back as well to flank him in the backfield. Further, the team now has a BYE to prepare for a lackluster Washington defense, which gives first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham (who comes from Oregon where he was the offensive coordinator) time to scheme up some big plays to keep pace with the potent Huskies offense.
Meanwhile, the Arizona State defense has held up well enough given the injuries it's had to deal with. Yes, USC scored 42 points on them, but the team held both Cal and Colorado to below 30 points. The Sun Devils have struggled the most defending the run, outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush, but this Washington team passes at a top 10 rate, so I think this issue is mitigated.
This number is simply too high for a team that has a poor defense and can have a letdown following such a big win. I'll take the stinky underdog on the road to put up enough of a fight to stay within shouting distance.
