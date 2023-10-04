Arizona vs. USC Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
Can USC cover a big spread in conference play for the first time this year?
By Reed Wallach
USC has no issue scoring with reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, leading the way, but the team hasn't been up to par on the defensive side of the ball.
The Trojans have scored at least 40 points in every game this season, but the team has allowed at least 28 points in three of five games to start the season despite being favored by at least three touchdowns in every game. As the team welcomes a potent Arizona offense, can it cover a big spread?
Arizona vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total
USC vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- Arizona is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- USC is 2-3 ATS this season
- Arizona has gone UNDER in every game this season
- USC has gone OVER in four of five games this season
Arizona vs. USC How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 7th
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arizona Record: 3-2
- USC Record: 5-0
Arizona vs. USC Players to Watch
Arizona
Noah Fiftia: Fifitia has stepped in for the injured Jayden de Laura, and looked the part against Washington, completing 26-of-38 passes for 234 yards with three touchdowns. The freshman signal caller will hope to continue his fine play against a USC defense that is below average in EPA/Play.
USC
Caleb Williams: Williams is putting up numbers that mirror his Heisman campaign in 2022, passing for over 300 yards per game while completing nearly 75% of his passes with 21 touchdowns to one interception. The Trojans offense has been a machine to start the season with Williams at the helm and shows no signs of slowing down as the team gets into the meat of conference play.
Arizona vs. USC Prediction and Pick
As noted in my breakdown of this game in the picks against the spread column for every Top 25 game, which you can find here, I like Arizona to cover this big spread on the road.
The Trojans defense gives me pause when expecting the team to win by more than three touchdowns against a potent Arizona offense.
USC allowed 41 points to Colorado on the road last week. Despite only winning by seven, the victory was never in doubt for the Trojans, but the defense allowed Colorado to continue to score with ease throughout the game. Further, the team allowed 28 points to Arizona State without several offensive starters as 35-point favorites.
Arizona's offense has been incredibly successful this season, even with a freshman stepping in at quarterback. Given what we have seen this season, USC can't be trusted to slam the door shut on a cover.
Fiftia completed 26-of-38 passes for 234 yards with three touchdowns and has an offensive line that grades out as the third-best pass-blocking unit in the country in front of him. While USC has firepower on defense, the unit is 97th in tackling and 91st in EPA/Play.
The cover will be in play all game for the Wildcats on the road against this listless defense.
