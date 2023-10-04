Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
Can Ole Miss' offense keep it rolling against a struggling Arkansas team?
By Reed Wallach
Ole Miss won one of the craziest games of the season last week, beating LSU at home 55-49.
The team will hope to stay within striking distance of SEC West glory with another home game against Arkansas, who has lost its first two SEC games to the likes of LSU and Texas A&M. Ole Miss' offense showcased its upside on Saturday against the Tigers. Can the team keep it rolling with Jaxson Dart under center?
Here's everything you need to know for this conference matchup, including a sweet new promotion from Caesars Sportsbook, which is giving new users a matched bet up to $1,000 upon signing up! Click below for more!
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Ole Miss is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Ole Miss is 3-0 ATS at home this season
- Arkansas is 2-3 ATS this season
- Arkansas has gone OVER in four of five games this season
- Ole Miss has gone OVER in all three home games this season
Looking for more info on the best games on the Week 6 cards? Check out our Red River Showdown preview!
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Arkansas Record: 2-3
- Ole Miss Record: 4-1
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Key Players to Watch
Arkansas
Rocket Sanders: The running back missed three games due to injury and struggled to find his burst against Texas A&M last week, rushing for only 34 yards on 11 carries. With another week to get healthy and in game shape, could this be the spot for him to get on track?
Ole Miss
Quinshon Judkins: Another star running back that battled injuries early in the year, but he looked on point against LSU. Judkins rushed 33 times for 177 yards with a touchdown in his best performance of the year. The Hogs rush defense is top 40 in EPA/Rush and success rate, proving a stiff test for the Rebels run game.
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
After last week's monster output on offense, I think we can see similar fireworks in this matchup as Arkansas can use the run game to set up quarterback K.J. Jefferson in the passing game unlike last week against one of the best run defenses in the country in Texas A&M.
Ole Miss grades out as a poor defense, partly due to competition, but also due to a poor scheme. The team is 91st in Pro Football Focus' coverage grade and around the national average in tackling. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks are a stout blocking group, top 25 in run blocking, per PFF.
I believe a healthy Sanders and Jefferson can get the team ahead of schedule and give the team plenty of opportunities to score against an Ole Miss defense that is 100th in success rate on the year.
Meanwhile, the Arkansas defense has struggled a ton this season at limiting explosive plays as the team has allowed 30 or more to three straight opponents and is bottom half in yards per play allowed.
I'm not going to trust Ole Miss to take care of an opponent with margin, but will count on both offenses to rip off chunk plays and break through the 30-point barrier and go over the total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!