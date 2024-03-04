Arnold Palmer Invitational First Round Leader Odds and Prediction
Breaking down why Collin Morikawa is the bet to make to be the first round leader at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
This week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill boasts a loaded field which makes it must-watch television. I broke down everything you need to know, as well as my three outright picks, in my full betting preview which you can read here.
If you're the type of person who wants to make the opening round a little bit more exciting, then betting on who will be the first round leader is the market for you. In this piece, we're going to take a look at the odds to be the leader after Thursday's round and then I'll give you my prediction.
Arnold Palmer Invitational First Round Leader Odds
Arnold Palmer Invitational First Round Leader Prediction
Collin Morikawa +3000
There was a stretch of time where we were all saying as golf bettors that if Collin Morikawa could learn to putt that he'd become an auto-bet every week based on how good his ball-striking is. Well, I'm here to tell you that he's gained strokes on the green in two straight events. Now that he can putt, he just needs to line up a good week with the other three areas of his game and he's going to be in contention at a tournament sooner rather than later.
This week, I'm going to bet on him to be the first round leader. Not only is his game rounding into form, but his best golf has been played in the opening round this season.
Heading into this week, he's fifth on the PGA Tour in Round 1 scoring averaging, posting an average opening round score of 67.25 in his four starts in 2024. That's enough for me to take a shot on him to be the leader after Thursday's round at 30/1.
If you want also want to bet on Morikawa to be the first round leader, then be sure to take advantage of this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!