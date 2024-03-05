Arnold Palmer Invitational Hole in One Odds and History (Will Anyone Record an Ace at Bay Hill?)
Taking a look at the history of the hole in one at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The PGA Tour heads to Bay Hill for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.
If you want to read my breakdown of the event as well as my top three bets to win it, be sure to read my full betting preview here.
In this article, we're going to take a look at the most electric moment in golf; a hole in one. I'll break down the history of holes in one at Bay Hill and then I'll use that information to help us determine if we should bet on one taking place this week.
Arnold Palmer Invitational Hole in One History
This event has been around since 1966, going through a history of different names, but it has always been hosted at Bay Hill. Here is the list of holes in one recorded at the event throughout the years:
- Homero Blancas – 1969
- JC Goosie – 1969
- Jack Ewing – 1974
- Curtis Sifford – 1974
- Jim Simons – 1974
- Bill Sander – 1979
- Hale Irwin – 1983
- Hal Sutton – 1985
- Dan Poley – 1987
- Fulton Allem – 1990
- Mark Lye – 1990
- Kenny Perry – 1991
- Shane Lowry – 2000
- Andrew Magee – 2005
- Dean Wilson – 2007
- Pat Perez – 2008
- Marc Turnesa – 2008
- Vaughn Taylor – 2009
- Webb Simpson – 2009
- Anthony Kim – 2012
- Ryan Moore – 2012
- Kevin Chappell – 2013
- Francesco Molinari – 2019
- D.A. Points – 2019
- Jazz Janewattananond – 2021
- Jordan Spieth – 2021
- Kris Ventura – 2021
- Max Homa – 2022
- Viktor Hovland - 2023
Arnold Palmer Invitational Hole in One odds
This one seems like an absolute no-brainer. We can bet "yes" at plus-money at an event that has seen five holes in one over the past three editions of the tournament. Viktor Hovland recorded one last year, Max Homa recorded one in 2022, and three different golfers recorded one in 2021.
There was no hole-in-one recorded here in 2020, but there were two recorded at this event in 2019.
There has been too much history of holes in one at this event in recent iterations for me to lay juice on the "no" as the betting favorites. Plus, what's the fun in cheering for there to not be an ace this week?
I'll bet the "yes" at at +130.
If you want to place this bet, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at BetMGM. For a limited time, new users who sign up will receive $150 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.