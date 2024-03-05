Arnold Palmer Invitational Prop Bets (How to Bet on Ludvig Aberg)
Breaking down the best prop bets to wager on for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, including how to bet on Ludvig Aberg.
This week's PGA Tour event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, signals the start of the best stretch of the golf season. Starting with this week's signature event and into next week's Players Championship, and then just a few weeks later we'll head to Augusta National for the first major of the year!
You can find my three best outright picks to win this week's event in my full betting preview here.
In this article, we're going to try to find some prop bets that hold some betting value as well.
If you want to bet on this week's event, be sure to take advantage of this great offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who click the link below to sign up for an account using the link below will receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first $5 wager!
Arnold Palmer Invitational Prop bets
Ludvig Aberg Top Scandinavian (+150)
I'm going to back Ludvig Aberg to be the top Scandinavian. Not only is he a perfect course fit for Bay Hill, but I think this is also a good time to fade Viktor Hovland. Hovland hasn't been in his best form lately and has even last strokes with his approach game in three of his last four starts. Until we see vintage Hovland ball striking, we should find ways to bet against him.
Strong driving and hot ball striking is what you need to win this week and that's exactly what Aberg offers. He finished 24th at this event last year but he has improved plenty since then and should now find himself in contention on the weekend.
Matt Fitzpatrick Top Englishman (+125)
Matt Fitzpatrick has a strong history at this event, finishing 14th or better in five straight starts at Bay Hill. Tommy Fleetwood has not had the same success, finishing 61st here last year and 20th the year before.
Fitzpatrick may be finally starting to find his form as well. He gained strokes in all for areas en route to a T21 finish last week at the Cognizant Classic. Considering Justin Rose finish T64 last week and had a terrible week ball striking, we can assume he won't be in the mix for this bet.
Winner to be American (-135)
Of the top tier golfers at this event, I think the Americans have a much better chance of winning than any golfers from other countries. Scottie Scheffler won this event two years ago and both Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay look to be great bets to win. Further down the list, the likes of Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, and Sam Burns are also great looks.
The biggest risks to losing this bet is going to be Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Ludvig Aberg. With that being said, the majority of the field is American and the elite Americans have an edge on the elite golfers from other parts of the globe.
I'll bet the winner to be American at -135.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!