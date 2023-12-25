Auburn vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for Music City Bowl
2023 Music City Bowl preview, prediction and best bets for Auburn vs. Maryland on Saturday, Dec. 30.
By Reed Wallach
Auburn and Maryland look to cap its seasons off on a high note in the Music City Bowl!
Each team had near stunning upsets against College Football Playoff contenders -- Auburn losing the Iron Bowl to Alabama and Maryland dropping a tight one to Michigan at home -- but each team has a shot to grab a season ending win.
For Hugh Freeze, he'll look to continue his success in bowl games at another school in his first bowl game with Auburn while Mike Locksley looks to keep his undefeated bowl record against the spread on Saturday, Dec. 30.
Auburn vs. Maryland Odds, Spread and Total
Maryland vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Both teams went 6-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Maryland has gone OVER in seven of 12 games this season
- Maryland is 1-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- Auburn is 3-3 ATS as a favorite this season
- Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is 6-1 all time ATS in bowl games
Auburn vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Auburn Record: 6-6
- Maryland Record: 7-5
Auburn vs. Maryland Key Players to Watch
Auburn
Jarquez Hunter: Auburn's passing game has struggled all year, but the run game has been more than capable behind the play of Hunter, who averaged north of six yards per carry on more than 100 rushes this season. The Tigers have a favorable matchup against a vulnerable Maryland rush defense, so I expect plenty of action for the running back in Nashville.
Maryland
Billy Edwards: Edwards is stepping in as the starter for the Terps after Taulia Tagovailoa opted out of the Music City Bowl. The sophomore has seen little action in two seasons in College Park, much more last season in which he completed 27-of-45 passes for 263 yards with three touchdowns. He is a capable rusher as well, rushing 31 times for 144 yards with one touchdown.
Auburn vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
Auburn's secondary could be a bit short handed in this one. For starters, defensive back coach Wes McGriff is taking on an off-field role to handle a personal matter, and star safety Jaylin Simpson and cornerback DJ James could opt out to prepare for the NFL Draft.
However, the real difference maker is Maryland being without Tagovailoa, who lifted the entire offense up with his potent passing.
Meanwhile, Maryland's offense was hit-or-miss all season, outside the top 100 in yards per carry and explosive pass rate. While Tagovailoa kept the offense on track, he was a mercurial player, posting 25 big time throws to 20 turnover worthy plays this season, per Pro Football Focus.
Of course, the big arm of Tagoviloa isn't there anymore, and Edwards will face an Auburn secondary that is 20th in coverage grade this season. I think the offense is in some trouble.
Further, there is an edge in this game for Auburn's offense, which is going to be able to run on a Maryland defense that struggled against physical run-heavy attacks in the Big Ten.
The Terps defensive line has been a weak point all season, 94th in defensive line yards, but given the lack of explosive offenses in the B1G, have padded its overall statistical resume. However, this is a group that will be outmatched against Auburn's offensive line that generates an above average offensive line yards mark and rushed for nearly five yards per carry.
Auburn's passing game was non-existent with Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne struggling to find a rhythm this season, but I believe that Freeze, one of the best play callers in the sport, will be able to scheme up a few chunk plays to test Maryland's lackluster defense.
Give me Auburn to take care of business in the Music City Bowl.
Track Reed's bets here!