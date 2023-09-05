Ball State vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 2
Can the new-look Bulldogs cover a massive spread?
By Reed Wallach
Georgia only led 17-0 at half against FCS foe Tennessee-Martin as the team transitions in some new faces into key places, but still cruised to a 48-7 victory.
Now, the Bulldogs face an FBS foe, albeit an outmanned one against MAC team Ball State. Can Carson Beck and the UGA offense continue to build some momentum in another tune up game to cover the spread?
Here's everything you need to know for this Week 2 matchup:
Ball State vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Georgia vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Both teams didn't cover in Week 1
- Ball State went OVER in Week 1
- Georgia went UNDER in Week 1
Ball State vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Ball State Record: 0-1
- Georgia Record: 1-0
Ball State vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Ball State
Ty Robinson: The wide receiver showed out against Kentucky, catching five passes for 90 yards with a touchdown. Given that Ball State is going to be in a negative game script for much of this one, I'm counting on Robinson to have a few looks to make a play against the UGA secondary.
Georgia
Carson Beck: Beck was efficient in the Week 1 victory, completing more than two-thirds of his passes for 294 yards with two total touchdowns. Look for Georgia to try and continue to build up his numbers and a vertical Georgia passing game against this Ball State secondary.
Ball State vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Ball State couldn't run on an SEC level defense in Kentucky, rushing for only 72 yards, but the Cardinals were able to move the ball through the air at a decent clip, posting a 45% success rate on passes. While the team is catching north of 40 points, the team did a solid job of helping the game get over in Week 1, and I expect similar in Week 2.
Meanwhile, Georgia only scored seven points in the first quarter and still managed to put up 48 across the full game. I believe this offense is going to continue to open it up for the big armed Beck to try and make some plays downfield.
With Ball State playing a second straight SEC opponent, the team will likely fall off as the game continues with the physicality taking its toll. However, I'm interested in going over the total. Ball State moved the ball at a decent clip against Kenutcky and with a few strong drives, can do whats necessary to get over.
Meanwhile, Georgia can flirt with 50 points once again with an outmatched Ball State defense. While Kentucky didn't pass the ball all that well against Ball State, the team had a kickoff return for a touchdown in addition to a scoop and score. In addition to that, the team ran the very well, averaging nearly six yards per carry, and Georiga should do similar damage.
I'm going to go over in Saturday's Week 2 matchup.
