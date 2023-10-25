Bengals vs. 49ers Odds Shift Rapidly Amidst Brock Purdy Injury News
Breaking news hit the internet on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that Brock Purdy had entered concussion protocol.
According to Adam Schefter, this puts Sam Darnold in line to start for the 49ers against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.
As a result, the odds for the game have begun to shift in a big way.
Bengals vs. 49ers odds, spread, and total
Before the injury news was announced, the 49ers were set as 5.5-point favorites at home to the Bengals. When the news broke, the line immediately moved down two points to -3.5 in favor of the 49ers, and now it's down as far as -3 at some sportsbooks.
That's a movement of 2.5 points due to Darnold starting for Purdy.
Despite the change in quarterback, I still like the 49ers to take down the Bengals. I have zero faith in the Bengals to look like a competent football team and Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and the 49ers defense is good enough to beat Cincinnati.
