Best 49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl First Half Spread Bet (Kansas City in for Hot Start)
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are getting ready to face each other in Super Bowl 58 this coming Sunday.
The Super Bowl serves as the biggest betting event of the entire year so our job at BetSided is to find some good value wagers that you can make. One of the bets I'm looking at is the first half spread.
Despite taking the 49ers to cover the full game spread, I'm backing the Chiefs to cover the first half spread. I'll break down why in just a moment.
Super Bowl 1st Half Odds
All season long the Chiefs' offense has been significantly better in the first half season. They score an average of 6.9 more points per game in the first half compared to the second half and we have seen them come out hot in all three of their postseason games.
The opposite is true for the 49ers during the playoffs. The 49ers have struggled in the first half in both the Divisional Round and the Conference Championship. They have figured things out in the second half, but we're strictly talking about the first half here.
So, with that in mind, I'll take the Chiefs to cover the first half spread.
Pick: Chiefs 1st half +1.5 (-130)
