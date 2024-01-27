Best AFC and NFC Championship Game Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Jahmyr Gibbs, George Kittle)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in the championship games in the NFL playoffs.
The AFC and NFC Championship Games feature two of the best matchups we've seen all season long, which means there are plenty of players to bet on in the touchdown market.
Last week, BetSided's Iain MacMillan crushed a+300 touchdown scorer pick, getting Josh Reynolds to find the end zone for the Detroit Lions.
Can he and Peter Dewey make it happen again on Championship Weekend? Let's break down this week's top picks:
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Championship Games
Isaiah Likely anytime touchdown scorer
This is a value pick for Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, even if Mark Andrews returns from injury this week.
It’s hard to see the Ravens throwing Andrews back into an every down role, and Likely has been more than sufficient replacing the star tight end.
Over his last six games – including the playoff win over Houston – Likely has six touchdown catches, scoring in five of those matchups.
Yet, his odds are nearly double Andrews’ to find the end zone this week.
It’s possible the Ravens use Andrews as a decoy at points, and Jackson clearly is confident in Likely, especially in the red zone. He’s my favorite value bet in the AFC Championship. -- Peter Dewey
George Kittle anytime touchdown scorer
All signs point to the San Francisco 49ers torching the Lions through the air.
They've allowed the second most yards per pass attempt this season and they rank in the bottom 10 in virtually every single pass defense metric you can find.
With that in mind, betting on any 49ers pass-catcher is going to be a good bet.
Brandon Aiyuk is another option, but we're getting better value on their tight end, George Kittle, at +115 odds. He scored six touchdowns this season, and should be in a great spot to find the end zone once again. -- Iain MacMillan
Jahmyr Gibbs anytime touchdown scorer
Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs has found the end zone in three straight weeks, and they’ve all come on the ground.
The dual-threat running back also has at least four receptions in both of his playoff games, a sign that the Lions are really unleashing him in their game plan.
While David Montgomery is likely going to get goal-line touches, Gibbs can break a run at any point – something the Lions may need against a stout San Francisco 49ers defense.
Dating back to Dec. 10, Gibbs has eight touchdowns in seven games. -- Peter Dewey
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
