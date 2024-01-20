Best NFL Divisional Round Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Bet Deebo Samuel and This Lions Wideout)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
The NFL divisional round is upon us, and there are just four games in action to pick our favorite props from.
One of the most exciting ways to bet on the NFL is by picking players to find the end zone, and the BetSided team has been doing it each week this season, including last week's wild card action.
While Mike Evans didn't come through for BetSided's Iain MacMillan, Puka Nacua had a massive game and found the end zone to hit Peter Dewey's best bet.
We're looking for a clean sweep in the divisional round, so let's dive into the two players w'ere targeting to get into the end zone this week:
There is a great offer from Caesar's Sportsbook to take advantage of this week! For a limited time, new users will get their first bet on Caesars, up to $1,000! Just click the link below to sign up for an account to take advantage of this offer!
Sign up for Caesar's Sportsbook here!
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Divisional Round
Deebo Samuel anytime touchdown scorer
This is a bit of a chalky pick, but I love Deebo Samuel to score a touchdown in the divisional round against a Green Bay defense that has struggled this season -- ranknig 20th in opponent yards per play.
The Packers -- even in a big win -- allowed over 30 points to the Dallas Cowboys last week, and now they have to face the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL.
Samuel found the end zone in four of his final six games, tallying six total scores over that stretch. It's worth noting that one of the games he didn't score was in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams when he played limited snaps.
Deebo is a threat to score on the ground and through the air, making him the most likely 49ers player to score after Christian McCaffrey. Since Green Bay allowed just 21 passing scores this season, I'd rather take Deebo than any other San Francisco pass catcher on Saturday. -- Peter Dewey
Josh Reynolds anytime touchdown scorer
Instead of betting on Amon-Ra St. Brown, consider betting on the Detroit Lions No. 2 wideout, Josh Reynold at a much better price against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Reynolds had only two fewer targets and receptions than St. Brown last week and his production skyrocketed in the final stretch of the season.
He played a season-high 88% of snaps in Week 17 and 86% of snaps against the Los Angeles Rams last week.
He has become the clear No. 2 target at wideout for the Lions, which means he presents plenty of value at his current price tag to find the end zone against the Buccaneers on Sunday. -- Iain MacMillan
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!