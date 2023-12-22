Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Plays for Week 16 (Trust the Moore/Fields Connection)
We had an awesome week 15. Let's see if we can keep it going in week 16!
Happy Holidays! Week 15 brought us plenty of joy, and we are hoping for some Christmas magic in Week 16. All three of the touchdown picks in Week 15 hit, which means my parlay hit, so I hope you at least tailed one or two of those picks.
Rachaad White, Cooper Kupp, and Deebo Samuel all found paydirt in Week 15, giving me a big payout. I have three more picks to give for Week 16, and I am expecting the same success. Below are my three favorite anytime touchdown picks for this week!
This parlay for me comes out to +954, so it is by no means a lock. Taking these plays as individual pick is going to be your best bet. Do what is best for you, but I am going to be parlaying these three picks and hoping for a large payout.
1. Aaron Jones (+150) at Panthers
This play is a usage play. Aaron Jones will most likely be the only back used by the Packers in this game while A.J Dillon nurses his broken thumb. Jones had 17 touches without Dillon last week, and I expect between 15-20 this week.
What makes this play tough? Jones only has three touchdowns all season. The Packers as a team are not the best rushing, so the hesitation here is understandable.
However, the Panthers have given up the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL this season with 21. In the past four weeks, the Panthers have allowed five rushing touchdowns. If Aaron Jones can get 15-20 touches, I expect him to score at least once.
2. DJ Moore (+130) vs. Cardinals
DJ Moore and Justin Fields have a special connection. In 10 games together, Moore has 60 receptions for 912 yards, and eight touchdowns. He is Fields' top target, and should get plenty of looks in this game.
In the four weeks Fields has been back from injury, Moore has amassed a total of 40 targets. With that, Moore has 28 receptions for 330 yards. Fields is going to look his way, and they should connect for a couple long gains.
The Cardinals have allowed the third-most receiving touchdowns this season, and the second-highest opponent touchdown percentage. Chicago is going to score a few touchdowns in this game, and I expect DJ Moore to be one of them.
3. Tyreek Hill (-120) vs. Cowboys
Tyreek Hill is still questionable with an ankle injury, so this bet could be voided. However, he is likely to play despite his questionable status. If Hill does play, finding the end zone should not be a problem.
Hill has only not scored in three of his 14 games played this season. One of those weeks came during Week 14 when he hurt his ankle. If he played a full game, Hill probably would have found paydirt.
Now, Dallas does have a pretty good defense. However, Tyreek Hill is the best receiver in the NFL. He is going to get open more than a few times this week, Tua Tagovailoa just has to find him.
If you’re looking to bet on any of these picks, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.