Best Bets for NBA Sixth Man of the Year at the All-Star Break (Will Caris LeVert be the First Cavs Player to Win?)
The All-Star Break is here, which means the season is winding down. Here are my best bets for NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
The All-Star break gives us a chance to take a step back and look at the league as a whole. One of those things is the awards that each player can win. I have already given my best bets for the NBA MVP award, which you can check out here.
The Sixth Man of the year award seems to be a little bit tighter of a race at the moment. Below I will give my three best picks to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.
NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds
Malik Monk (-115)
Monk is the clear favorite for this award, and for good reason.
Monk is averaging 15.1 points per game, which is the third highest on the team. He is also third on the team with 5.3 assists per game. Monk has been a big help for the Kings this season, and he should be the favorite for this award.
Monk's downfall is his shooting percentage. He should average more points per game, but he is shooting just 44.9 percent from the field. However, he has enough production off the bench, and he will definitely hit the 65-game mark needed to win the award.
Tim Hardaway Jr (+180)
Hardaway Jr is having a fantastic season off the bench for the Mavericks. His teammate, Luke Doncic, could easily win the MVP award, and Hardaway Jr has a chance to win Sixth Man of the Year. Hardaway Jr has made 10 starts this season, but he is mainly the sixth man on the team. He is scoring 17.3 points per game to go along with 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
As for his starts, Tyler Herro started 10 games in 2021/22, and Lou Williams started 19 games in 2017/18. The NBA tends to lean towards players that do not start too many games, so Hardaway's best chance is to come off the bench the rest of the season.
Caris LeVert (+1900)
LeVert is actually fourth on the odds list, but I like this play better than Normal Powell, who is third. He has averaged 14.4 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game this season. LeVert has been a true sixth man this season as he has made just one start, even with the injuries the Cavaliers have endured.
LeVert has missed 10 games this season, so he needs to play in 20 of the final 29 games if he wants to be eligible for the award. If LeVert gets to the mark, his odds to win the award should greatly improve. LeVert's 14.4 points per game would be the lowest to win the award since Jamal Crawford in 2016, but with his impact on a winning team, the Cavaliers are second in the Eastern Conference heading into the home stretch, he is more than qualified.
