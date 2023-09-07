Best Bets for NFL Week 1 (Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars Should Roll vs. Colts)
Best bets for Week 1 of the 2023 season!
NFL bettors, it’s time for Week 1 best bets.
With 16 games to choose from in Week 1, finding the ones you want to bet on can be a little tricky, but we’re here to help.
For more Week 1 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
NFL Week 1 Best Bets
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6 vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Jacksonville Jaguars -5 vs. Indianapolis Colts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6 vs. Minnesota Vikings
I'm not as low on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a lot of other people.
They still have a solid defense along with one of the best wide receiver duos in the game in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. You shouldn't completely count this team out just because Baker Mayfield is their quarterback.
Let's also remember this Minnesota Vikings defense was one of the worst in the NFL last season, ranking 30th in opponent yards per play at 5.9. They should be improved under Brian Flores, but not by enough to justify a six-point spread. I like the Bucs with the points in Week 1. – Iain MacMillan
Jacksonville Jaguars -5 vs. Indianapolis Colts
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a slam dunk to win and cover in Week 1 for me.
Jacksonville added receiver Calvin Ridley to an already potent offense, and now Trevor Lawrence has more experience under his belt entering this season.
The Colts are going to miss having Jonathan Taylor on offense (they struggled in the games he missed in 2022 due to injuries), and I can’t see Anthony Richardson single-handedly turning around the fortunes of this offense.
As good as Richardson is at creating off-script, he completed just 44.8% of his passes and averaged 5.0 yards per attempt with no touchdowns and one interception in the preseason. That’s not going to get it done against this Jags team.
There’s a reason the Jags are heavily favored to win the AFC South, and I’d bet them all the way up to a touchdown in Week 1. – Peter Dewey
