Best Bets for NFL Week 10 (Back Baker and the Bucs, Can Denver Cover on Monday Night Football?)
Best NFL bets for Week 10 of the 2023 season!
The BetSided team is red hot in our NFL best bets, posting a third straight week of 2-0 performances heading into Week 10.
With the second half of the season upon us, we're looking to keep the momentum going this week in a 14-game slate.
Last week, Peter Dewey picked the Kansas City Chiefs (-2) to cover the spread against the Miami Dolphins while Iain MacMillan hit on the UNDER in the Baltimore Ravens' matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL Week 10 Best Bets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1 (-110) vs. Tennessee Titans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a simple team to handicap.
When they're playing against a team with a bad secondary, go ahead and bet on them. If they play a team with a good secondary, bet against them.
The Tennessee Titans rank 25th in opponent yards per pass attempt, 26th in opponent EPA per dropback, and 28th in opponent dropback success rate.
It's safe to say their secondary stinks, so we can go ahead and bet on the Buccaneers to get the job done. The Titans defense is no match for the Buccaneers' receiving core and Baker Mayfield is still playing at a competent level. -- Iain MacMillan
Denver Broncos +7.5 (-110) at Buffalo Bills
I really think the Denver Broncos could keep this game close, and they may even win as road dogs against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
Buffalo has a major weakness – allowing the third most yards per carry in the NFL – and the Broncos are No. 4 in the NFL in yards per carry this season. Sure, Denver's defense let it down at the beginning of the season, but the team has allowed less than 20 points in three straight weeks.
The Broncos now come off a bye to take on a Buffalo team that has played won to competition this season, losing to the New York Jets and New England Patriots while barely beating the New York Giants.
Buffalo is just 3-5 against the spread as a favorite, and I don't think it will just blow out this Denver team, especially if the defensive improvement for the Broncos is here to stay.
I’ll gladly take Denver getting more than a touchdown on Monday Night Football. -- Peter Dewey
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
