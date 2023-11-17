Best Bets for NFL Week 11 (Titans, Cardinals Are Both Great Underdogs to Bet This Week)
Best NFL bets for Week 11 of the 2023 season!
Make it FOUR straight weeks with a 2-0 performance for the BetSided editors in their NFL best bets!
Week 10 was a great start to the second half of the 2023 season, as Iain MacMillan easily cashed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1 in their 20-6 win over the Tennessee Titans, and Peter Dewey hit with the Denver Broncos +7.5, as they upset the Buffalo Bills.
We haven't missed a best bet since Week 6 (!) and there are no plans of stopping now with a loaded 14-game Week 11 slate.
For more Week 11 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
After fading the Titans last week, Iain has changed his tone on the team for this week while Peter thinks it may be time to sell high on a young team that has impressed in recent weeks.
If you're thinking of tailing these bets, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins). So, even if you don't want to take our spread picks, simply bet on a winner to take advantage of this offer!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
NFL Week 11 Best Bets
Tennessee Titans +7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Despite having the best record in the AFC South, I haven't seen enough to want to lay a touchdown on the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend.
Their offense has had a ton of issues, ranking 23rd in EPA/Play, 20th in yards per play, 25th in third down conversion rate, and 29th in red zone touchdown percentage.
Those aren't the type of offensive numbers that may me want to lay seven points on a team.
Let's also note these two teams are right next to each other on the Net Yards per Play standings, coming in at 22nd and 23rd.
I'll gladly take the points with Tennessee. -- Iain MacMillan
Arizona Cardinals +5 vs. Houston Texans
I am going to sell high on the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Houston has pulled off some impressive wins behind some great quarterback play from CJ Stroud to get to 5-4, but the team shouldn't be favored by this much against an Arizon team that won in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons with Kyler Murray back.
Murray raises the ceiling of this Arizona team in a big way on offense, an I am not sold on Houston as a favorite, as it is 0-3 against the spread in that spot this season.
The Cardinals are 5-5 ATS, and that's with Murray missing nine of those games. Don't be shocked if Arizona keeps this game within a field goal on Sunday. -- Peter Dewey
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!