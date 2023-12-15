Best Bets for NFL Week 15 (Two Road Favorites Highlight Top Predictions)
Best NFL bets for Week 15 of the 2023 season!
Week 14 was a perfect showing from the BetSided team in their best bets, with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys both covering the number as favorites.
Over the last eight weeks, Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey have gone a combined 12-3-1 in these picks, and we have two more bets -- both on favorites -- to place in Week 15.
For more Week 15 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
With just four weeks left in the NFL regular season, there are some teams that we won't get to bet on -- or fade -- once the playoffs come. There are two struggling squads worth fading in this week's edition of NFL Best Bets.
NFL Week 15 Best Bets
San Francisco 49ers -12.5 vs. Arizona Cardinals
This is a road game, but I'm still not worried about laying the points with San Francisco this week.
The 49ers were able to cover my best bet last week, and they've won every game since their bye week by 12 or more points. That includes blowout wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Now, they get a matchup with an Arizona team that has allowed the third-most points in the NFL so far this season.
When the 49ers' offense is healthy (all the stars in action) they are now 22-0 (!) straight up with a +375 point differential.
Don't let the number scare you away from betting on the best team in the NFL this week. -- Peter Dewey
Atlanta Falcons -3 vs. Carolina Panthers
Let's just start with the obvious, the Atlanta Falcons are the better team.
Atlanta enters the game ranking 12th in Net Yards per Play this season at +0.1 and seventh in Net Yards per Play over their last three games (+0.4). The Carolina Panthers are 31st for season-long numbers at -1 and 28th over their last three games at -1.
It's clear the Falcons are, at the very least, much better at moving the ball down the field and preventing their opponents from doing so.
Then we can talk about the stylistic advantage the Falcons have. They've run the ball on 48.02% of plays this season and 51.79% of plays over their last three games. Now, they get to face the worst run defense in the NFL. The Panthers are dead last in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate.
The Falcons will be able to run the ball all game and should have no issue shutting down the Panthers' decrepit offense which has scored just 15.2 points per game this season.
I'll lay the field goal with the Dirty Birds. -- Iain MacMillan
