Best Bets for NFL Week 14 (Two NFC Contenders Lead Top Predictions)
Best NFL bets for Week 14 of the 2023 season!
BetSided's Iain MacMillan hit a bet on the San Francisco 49ers to cover against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 to give the BetSided team a 1-1 showing in our best bets.
Peter Dewey came up short by taking the Denver Broncos to cover as an underdog, but both editors are back with NFC teams that are favored to win in Week 14 as their top play.
Over the last seven weeks, we have gone a combined 10-3-1 in these picks, so we're looking to keep the hot streak going into a loaded Week 14 slate. Why not bet on some of the best games that we'll see on Sunday?
NFL Week 14 Best Bets
Dallas Cowboys -3.5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
I've been telling everyone how fraudulent the Philadelphia Eagles have been this season so I'm going to continue to bet against them.
The major thing working against them is their defense has devolved from an average unit to a straight up bad unit. They rank 24th in opponent yards per play, 27th in opponent EPA per play, 20th in opponent success rate, and DEAD LAST in the NFL in opponent third down conversion rate.
They allow teams to convert 47.27% of third downs into first downs. Disgusting.
Those aren't the kind of numbers that are going to stack up well against the Cowboys. Let's also not forget the Cowboys largely outplayed the Eagles in Philadelphia earlier this season, out-gaining them 5.8 yards per play to 4.9 yards per play.
I'll lay the points with the Cowboys on Sunday. -- Iain MacMillan
San Francisco 49ers -10.5 vs. Seattle Seahawks
You may think this is too many points in a division rivalry game, but let's not forget that the San Francisco 49ers beat this Seattle Seahawks team handily on Thanksgiving.
Since the bye Week the 49ers have wins by 31 over the Jacksonville Jaguars, 13 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 18 (on the road) against these Seahawks and 23 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's hard to build a much more impressive resume than that, and the Seahawks are in trouble, losing three straight to fall to 6-6 on the season.
The 49ers are also an insane 21-0 with a +363 point differential when all of their stars are healthy on offense, which is the case this week.
Laying the 10.5 is a no-brainer for me this week. -- Peter Dewey
