Best Bets for NFL Week 3 (Trust Colts to Cover and This AFC East Favorite)
NFL Week 2 Best Bets
- Indianapolis Colts +7.5 at Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills -6.5 at Washington Commanders
All signs point to Gardner Minshew starting for the Colts this week with Anthony Richardson still in concussion protocol, but that doesn't mean you should stay away from betting on Indianapolis.
In fact, an argument could be made that Minshew starting makes them a better team in the short term.
But, the main reason why I like the Colts to cover this weekend is their run defense.
The ability to stop the run is their biggest strength and heading into Week 3, they lead the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 2.6 yards per rush.
This shouldn't come as a surprise, as they were sixth in the NFL in this stat in 2022.
Now, they face a Ravens team that runs the ball on 53.91% of their plays, the third most in the league.
If the Colts can stop their rush attack, they can keep this game close. I'll take the points with Indianapolis. -- Iain MacMillan
Buffalo Bills -6.5 at Washington Commanders
Yes, the Washington Commanders are 2-0, but I'm not sold on them against one of the better teams in the NFL.
Washington has beaten the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos by a combined six points, failing to cover as home favorites against Arizona in Week 1.
Now, they have to take on a motivated Buffalo team that responded from a Week 1 loss, scoring 38 points in a 28-point win in Week 2. The Bills are by far the best offense that Washington has faced so far, and yet the Commanders gave up 33 points to Denver in Week 2.
Josh Allen should have a field day against this secondary, and I expect the Bills to attempt to take advantage of a weaker team since they're in a tough division race. I'll gladly lay a touchdown with Buffalo against Sam Howell in Week 3. -- Peter Dewey
