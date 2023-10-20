Best Bets for NFL Week 7 (Bet Browns to Win; Follow Crazy Lamar Jackson Trend)
Best NFL bets for Week 7 of the 2023 season!
We are third of the way through the NFL season, and the biggest week of byes is upon us, leaving just 13 games to bet in the NFL this week.
That's not going to stop the BetSided team from sharing our favorite plays with you, and we picked up a win on the Minnesota Vikings -2.5 last week. Unfortunatley, Peter Dewey's pick for the Los Angeles Chargers +2 missed, but we'll take any wins we can get.
This week, we're back with a few different plays, with one focusing on the potentially generational Cleveland Browns defense.
NFL Week 7 Best Bets
Cleveland Browns Moneyline (-155) at Indianapolis Colts
I think the Indianapolis Colts are in trouble in Week 7.
The team's offense looked terrible against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, and now the team is going to be forced to rely on the run game against the Browns.
Why?
Well, Cleveland has allowed just 607 passing yards in five games this season. So, Gardner Minshew is going to have his work cut out for him against Myles Garrett and company.
Plus, Deshaun Watson returned to practice on Thursday, a sign that he could be good to go this week. After Cleveland defeated the San Francisco 49ers with P.J. Walker under center, the team should be able to handle a Colts team -- using its backup quarterback -- if Watson is back. -- Peter Dewey
Baltimore Ravens -3 vs. Detroit Lions
This may be my favorite stat of the week, and I'm rolling with it for this best bet:
Lamar Jackson, as a favorite of three or less or an underdog, is 17-4 against the spread in his NFL career.
Wow.
I don't love betting strictly off trends, so there is more than just that for why I like the Baltimore Ravens to cover against the Detroit Lions.
For starters, the Ravens have a top five defense in terms of yards per play allowed this season, and the Lions have all sorts of injuries in their backfield -- even though rookie Jahmyr Gibbs may return this week.
Plus, I think Detroit is being a little overvalued in the market after handling some subpar teams the last few weeks. The team has wins over Carolina, Tampa Bay, Atlanta and Green Bay in its last four games. Only one of those squads is over .500.
At home, I think the Ravens are going to be a tough matchup for Detroit. I'll lay the three points and hope Lamar can keep up this crazy ATS record. -- Peter Dewey
