Best Bets for NFL Week 8 (Buy Seahawks as Favorites; Which New York Team to Bet)
Best NFL bets for Week 8 of the 2023 season!
The BetSided team had a perfect 2-0 showing in Week 7 of the NFL season in our best bets, as Peter Dewey hit the Cleveland Browns moneyline and the Baltimore Ravens -3.
Week 8 is going to be a huge week for bettors, as all 32 teams are in action for this week, meaning there are plenty of bets for us to place.
Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan have their favorite bets lined up for this slate.
NFL Week 8 Best Bets
Seattle Seahawks -3.5 vs. Cleveland Browns
This game is a stylistic nightmare for the Cleveland Browns. No team in the NFL gets a higher percentage of their offensive yards through running the football than the Browns at 46.21%.
Now, they have to face a Seahawks defense that's third in opponent yards per carry (3.5) and first in opponent rush success rate (31.4%).
Not to mention the Seattle Seahawks metrics have been elite this season, ranking fifth in net yards per play at +0.8, behind only the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
I think the Seahawks run away with this game at home and it's my best bet of the week. -- Iain MacMillan
New York Jets (-2.5) at New York Giants
The New York Jets defense is far and away the best unit in this game, and I think the team gives the New York Giants’ makeshift offensive line fits in Week 8.
Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor doesn't inspire any confidence for me in this game, especially since the Jets have really found a rhythm before they went into the bye.
The team had its most impressive win of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles its last time out. The Jets are 4-2 ATS this season, much better than the Giants (2-5 ATS).
I trust this New York defense -- that has allowed just one touchdown in the second half of games this season -- dominates the Giants. -- Peter Dewey
