Best Bets for NFL Week 9 (How to bet Chiefs-Dolphins, Prediction for Seahawks vs. Ravens)
Best NFL bets for Week 9 of the 2023 season!
It took a couple of huge plays on the final possession, but the BetSided team posted a second straight 2-0 week in our NFL best bets in Week 8!
The Seattle Seahawks (Iain MacMillan's pick) scored a late touchdown on a pass from Geno Smith to Jaxon Smith-Njigba to beat the Cleveland Browns by four, covering the 3.5-point spread.
Earlier in the day, the New York Jets (Peter Dewey's pick) rallied to force overtime against the New York Giants, and the game-winning field goal in OT covered the 2.5-point spread.
Now, we're back in Week 9 looking to sweep our best bets for the third straight week.
This week, we're eyeing arguably the two best games in the early window to help bettors enter the 4 p.m. slate already in the green.
NFL Week 9 Best Bets
Kansas City Chiefs -2 (-110) vs. Miami Dolphins
Call me crazy, but I think the Kansas City Chiefs are being undervalued in this matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Germany.
The Dolphins and Chiefs are both 6-2 on the season, but Miami's wins haven't exactly been impressive in terms of the quality of the opponents that they have beaten. The Dolphins have not taken down a team that is over .500 at this point in the season.
- Week 1: Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)
- Week 2: New England Patriots (2-6)
- Week 3: Denver Broncos (3-5)
- Week 5: New York Giants (2-6)
- Week 6: Carolina Panthers (1-6)
- Week 8: New England Patriots (2-6)
Against the two over .500 teams -- and contenders -- that Miami faced, it lost by 28 (to the Buffalo Bills) and 14 (to the Philadelphia Eagles).
While the Dolphins have an elite offense, the Chiefs defense has been impressive this season, ranking third in the NFL in opponent yards per play. I woulnd't be shocked to see Patrick Mahomes and company win this game fairly easily.
The fact that we can get Kansas City inside a field goal feels like a steal. -- Peter Dewey
Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens UNDER 43 (-110)
This game is a case of strength vs. strength for both teams, which may result in it being a low-scoring affair.
We know nobody runs the ball more than the Baltimore Ravens, with 51.08% of their plays being run plays. Now, they take on a Seattle Seahawks defense that's third in opponent yards per carry (3.6) and fourth in opponent rush success rate.
On the flip side of things, the Seahawks get the majority of their offensive yards by throwing the ball, but now they face a Ravens defense that's first in opponent yards per pass attempt (4.6), second in opponent EPA per dropback and fourth in opponent dropback success rate.
All of that may add up to this being a defensive battle. -- Iain MacMillan
