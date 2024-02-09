Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today for Dayton vs. VCU
By Reed Wallach
Dayton and VCU meet on Friday night in a marquee showdown between Atlantic 10 foes.
All eyes will be on DaRon Holmes of Dayton, one of the top big men in the entire country as he looks to outduel a budding VCU offense that has been able to shoot lights out in league play. Max Shulga, a Utah State transfer who has engineered a perimeter resurgence for the Rams in league play, will look to take down the top offense. Can we take advantage of Shulga's player prop?
Here's how I'm looking to bet VCU vs. Dayton from a player prop perspective. For more, check out our full betting preview here.
Best Prop Bets for Dayton vs. VCU
- DaRon Holmes OVER 7.5 Rebounds
- Max Shulga 3+ Three Pointers Made
DaRon Holmes OVER 7.5 Rebounds
Holmes is the anchor of Dayton's top flight team on both sides, leading the team in both defensive rebounding rate and offensive rebounding rate, and now draws VCU, who is below the A-10 average in rebounding on both sides of the ball.
That's going to lead to plenty of rebounding chances for Holmes, who has gone over this mark in five of eight games. This is a great time to play this prop with Holmes coming off a three rebound performance against St. Joe's, giving us a depressed number at what's his season long average.
Max Shulga 3+ Three Pointers Made
Shulga is scorching from distance in conference play, shooting 44% from beyond the arc on about five three-point attempts per game.
At + money, I love the spot for Shulga to clear this mark. The Flyers defense is incredibly compact, allowing the second highest three-point rate in A10 play this season, which plays right into VCU's three-point heavy offense that is taking shots from beyond the arc at a 40% clip.
There will be limited possessions in this one with Dayton's slow tempo, but Shulga will get the shots from deep. He has also cleared this mark in three of the past four games as the Rams continue to round into form as a league contender.
