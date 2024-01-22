Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wake Forest vs. North Carolina
Get the full game betting breakdown for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest and check out our three favorite player props for Monday's ACC showdown!
By Reed Wallach
Wake Forest travels to Chapel Hill to try and stun ACC leading North Carolina on Monday night.
You can find our full game betting breakdown here, but this is going to focus on player props for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest, with a focus on some of the biggest names in the game, including Wake Forest guard Hunter Sallis, North Carolina sharpshooter Harrison Ingram and point guard RJ Davis.
Here's our three favorite player props for Monday's ACC showdown, you can bet these player props at FanDuel Sportsbook and get $150 in bonus bets if you are a new user! All you have to do is sign up with the link below and place a $5 first wager!
Best Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Player Props
- Hunter Sallis OVER 16.5 Points
- RJ Davis OVER 2.5 Three's
- Harrison Ingram UNDER 12.5 Points
Hunter Sallis OVER 16.5 Points
Sallis has been playing at a high level in ACC play, averaging nearly 23 points per game through seven league games.
In a game that has a total in the mid 150's, I expect the ball to stick with Sallis, who leads the Demon Deacons in usage by a fair margin. Further, he is shooting 40% from beyond the arc and 80% from the free throw line, so his shot diet should get him the requisite shots to get over this total.
RJ Davis OVER 2.5 Three's
Wake Forest does an excellent job of running team's off the 3-point line, top 20 in opponent 3-point rate, but this price remains fair on the star of the Tar Heels top 10 offense.
Davis has emerged as one of the best floor generals in the country, averaging north of 20 points per game while shooting a career best 40% from beyond the arc. While Wake Forest tries its hardest to limit perimeter shots, Davis is going to get his. He has taken at least five 3-point shots in every conference game this season and has hit at least two in all of them, going over in five games.
With plenty of possessions, I'll count on Davis to get about seven 3s up, and an average shooting night gets us over.
Harrison Ingram UNDER 12.5 Points
The ball is usually with Davis on offense, but Ingram has proven to be a fantastic floor spacer on offense. The Stanford transfer has taken two-thirds of his shots from beyond the arc and has canned nearly 41% of them. However, his 3-point shooting has tailed off in ACC play, shooting only 27% from beyond the arc.
Further, with Wake Forest's propensity to run teams off the line, the catch-and-shoot Ingram may have limited opportunities to score with a shot diet that is so reliant on three-point shots.
Ingram plays pllenty, but his offensive impact has been diminished thus far. Maybe this is a breakout game for him, but I'm going to hold out and go under this number, which he hasn't cleared in seven ACC contests.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!