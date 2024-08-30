Best College Football Game Total Bets to Make for Week 1
College football is back in full force this weekend with some intriguing week 1 matchups mixed with the requisite early season mismatches.
If you're interested in college football team totals for Week 1, you can find my picks for the week here.
Penn State Nittany Lions vs West Virginia Mountaineers Prediction and Pick
A potentially great season opener despite the double-digit spread in Penn State's favor for noon on Saturday.
The total of last year's brawl was 38-15 and would have covered the 51.5 assigned to this year's matchup.
Penn State avoids having to travel to Morgantown for a night game, which might be a bigger break than many realize.
Penn State is the better team and I expect James Franklin's squad puts up 35 to 38 points, leaving the Mountaineers needing 14 to 17 points for the over to hit and that's doable in this setting.
PICK: Penn State vs West Virginia OVER 51.5
Fresno State Bulldogs vs Michigan Wolverines Prediction and Pick
Talking season is over and Michigan is so mad at the rest of college football they are going to take it out on Fresno State Saturday night.
The defending champion has had to listen to an offseason full of investigations, accusations and talk of a tainted championship.
Last season the Wolverines coasted through their first three games, winning 30-3, 35-7 and 31-6 before beginning Big 10 play.
However, back in 2022 the Wolverines pulverized their pre-Big 10 fodder by scores of 51-7, 56-10 and 59-0 and would have easily covered this total by themselves.
Sherrone Moore and the men from Michigan don't have the same team as last year, but they'll want to make a point on Saturday.
PICK: Michigan vs Fresno State OVER 45.5
LSU Tigers vs USC Trojans Prediction and Pick
A neutral site game in Las Vegas on Sunday finishes our picks for week 1 and my guess is most readers will disagree with my pick and I understand why with the total sitting at such a high number.
In addition, both Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams are both in the NFL, leaving huge voids on their respective teams.
There's also been a lot of change on these not-so-great defenses, who both field questionable and soft secondaries and I trust Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly to have their offenses ready to roll and new weapons to emerge.
Trends aren't always useful and are sometimes a trap, but in this case, I think telling us something about the coaches and style of play.
In 2023 LSU games went over the total in 12 of 13 games, while Lincoln Riley and Southern Cal went over in 10 of 13 games.
PICK: LSU vs Southern Cal OVER 64.5
Additional College Football Game Total Picks
TCU vs Stanford UNDER 60
Colorado State vs Texas UNDER 60.5
UTEP vs Nebraska UNDER 49
North Texas vs South Alabama UNDER 64.5
