Best College Football Team Total Bets to Make for Week 1 (Fade Georgia and Florida)
College football is finally here in full force, with a huge slate of games this week, some of which are worth watching and others that are the traditional David vs. Goliath matchups of the early season.
Last season I finished over .500 in this endeavor, albeit down about a unit and a half for my 41 picks.
It feels good to start with a clean slate and much like the teams that will take the field this weekend, this is my first time going to battle since last December.
Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs Team Total Prediction
In 2021 these two teams played a slobber knocker of a football game in Charlotte that featured exactly 0 offensive touchdowns, 436 combined total yards and 16 points.
Things have changed a lot for both teams since then, with Georgia winning two National Championships and Clemson struggling to stay in college football's top echelon in the age of the transfer portal and NIL.
I don't expect Clemson will perform, and I use that term loosely, like they did in last year's season opening loss to Duke, but I do expect Dabo Swinney to be conservative with the ball, especially early.
The Tigers will also feature a freshman kicker and while that could help Clemson in some scenarios, that too could entail using more clock.
The Bulldogs are facing many injuries and possible suspensions, so we're not sure who will take the field Saturday for Kirby Smart.
I'm envisioning a slower-paced game on both sides as the teams feel each other out, not wanting to make the big mistake that cost Clemson the last time these two met.
It won't be 10-6, but every projection I've seen with a score attached has the Bulldogs reaching at least 32 points, which seems high to me given the teams, coaches and circumstances.
PICK: Georgia UNDER 31.5 points
Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Team Total Prediction
The Virginia Tech Hokies travel to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in another early Saturday contest.
The Commodores went under this number five times last season, all of them against SEC teams, but also only put up 20 on Wake Forest and their putrid defense of a season ago.
While Vanderbilt's offense is expected to be in the lower half of college football, the Hokies defense projects to the top 40.
The Commodores will get on the board, but once again the hook is in my favor.
PICK: Vanderbilt UNDER 17.5 points
Miami Hurricanes at Florida Gators Team Total and Prediction
The Miami Hurricanes come in as a 2.5-point favorite in what could be Billy Napier's last stand, but I don't have a good feel for who should be favored considering both teams' inconsistencies in recent seasons.
Last season Florida was under this number five times, including in a 22-7 win over Conference USA member Charlotte.
Season to season doesn't mean as much as it once did with the transfer portal now a huge part of the game, but Florida is going to have to prove it to me on the field.
Plus, this is just a weird number and one that makes me feel like I'm getting some extra protection in case of a two-point conversion.
PICK: Florida UNDER 25.5 points
