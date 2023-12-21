Best College Football Team Total Bets to Make for This Week's Bowl Games
Despite opt-outs and transfers, value still exists in these team totals this weekend.
Bowl games have always been notoriously tough to prognosticate, but the advent of the transfer portal and opt-outs have made this time of year a minefield for bettors if you don't play close attention to who's in and who's out.
That said, it also means if you do pay attention, there are opportunities that might not otherwise be available.
Here are four team totals I like for this weekend's bowl games.
If you’re looking to bet on a total this week, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Georgia Tech vs. UCF Team Total Prediction
Georgia Tech is an improved football team as evidenced by the Yellow Jackets playing in a bowl game.
Improved should not necessarily be confused with good and when the porous Tech defense meets up with John Rhys Plumlee and the UCF offense, I expect trouble for Tech's defense that gives up over 450 yards and 32 points a game.
Plumlee threw for 2,073 yards and ran for 473 more, while running back R.J. Harvey ran for 1,296 yards and 16 scores on the ground.
Whether through the air or on the ground, It' ll be too much for the Yellow Jackets defense.
Pick: UCF OVER 37.5 points
Troy vs. Duke Team Total Prediction
When you think of college football teams that are likely to be hit hard by the transfer portal and opt-outs you don't typically think of Duke, but from where I sit the Devils have been decimated, losing thousands of snaps on both sides of the ball, including starting quarterback Riley Leonard.
On top of all that there's an interim head coach running the show and while presumed starting signal called Grayson Loftis has some experience, he's not Leonard.
If the Blue Devils were at full strength this might be a different story, but Duke will struggle to score against a Troy defense that allowed just 16.1 points per game.
Pick: Duke UNDER 17.5 points
James Madison vs. Air Force Team Total Prediction
Prolific starting quarterback Jordan McCloud has decided to transfer from James Madison, but he's also decided to play in the team's bowl game and that means everything in this game between two ball-control offenses.
McCloud has 3,400 yards passing and 32 touchdowns through the air and while he's short one receiver, the Dukes have other viable options and an excellent offensive scheme.
James Madison reached this total in 10 of 12 games and had 20 in one of the other two.
Pick: James Madison OVER 20.5 points
Utah vs. Northwestern Team Total Prediction
The Northwestern Wildcats are not the worst offense in college football any longer, but that doesn't mean they're prolific either.
This team has struggled to score against some of the better teams on their schedule, failing to reach double digits three times and scoring 14 or less on two other occasions.
This is not the fearsome Utah defense of old, but they are on the fringe of the top 20 in yards and points allowed, which should be enough to hold the Wildcats to 17 or less.
Pick: Northwestern UNDER 17.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Marty's Bets here!