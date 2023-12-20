Best College Football Over/Under Bets to Make for This Week's Bowl Games
Breaking down the best college football total bets to make for the bowl game's this week.
If I learned anything from last week, it's that points are likely to be scored in bowl season, despite opt-outs, transfers and injuries.
With that in mind, here are five bowl games scheduled for this weekend that offer value on the game total.
Georgia Tech vs UCF Game Total Prediction
The UCF Knights come in averaging over 31 a game and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets just below 30 at 28.6 in what promises to be a high-scoring game.
Usually, it's who's on the opt-out list that peaks our interest, but in this case it's who's not on the list - as in UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and running back R.J. Harvey.
Plumlee threw for 2,073 yards and ran for 473 more, while Harvey finished with 1,296 yards and 16 scores on the ground.
The Yellow Jackets scored at least 21 in seven of their last eight contests, including games against Clemson and Georgia.
On the flip side these teams rank 93 (UCF) and 122 (Georgia Tech) in total defense.
Points will be scored in bunches.
Pick: Georgia Tech vs. UCF OVER 66.5
Troy vs. Duke Game Total Prediction
Duke not only lost it's star quarterback and leading rusher to the transfer portal, but the Blue Devils also had opt-outs from their second most prolific receiver and starting left tackle and head coach, who opted for Texas A&M.
On the other hand, the Trojans have scored 27 or more in nine of their last 10 games and reached at least 30 six times during their 10-game winning streak.
Grayson Loftis will likely replace Riley Leonard behind center for the Blue Devils and while he's not a dynamic runner, he is a capable passer, throwing for eight touchdowns while filling in.
The lower total reflects the defections on the Duke side, but this is about both teams and I think Troy's offense finds the end zone enough to get the over.
Pick: Troy vs. Duke OVER 44.5
James Madison vs. Air Force Game Total Prediction
A little bit of a different twist in this one as JMU quarterback Jordan McCloud has entered the transfer portal, but will still play in the bowl game.
McCloud has 3,400 yards passing and 32 touchdowns, so it's a huge decision for the Dukes, though leading receiver Elijah Sarratt is in the portal and will not play.
Air Force ranks No. 7 in the nation in time of possession, but James Madison isn't that far behind at No. 14, with the difference being less than a minute per game.
The low total reflects these teams nature, but as long as McCloud plays the distinct advantage belongs to JMU and the Dukes offense will push this over the total.
Pick: James Madison vs. Air Force OVER 41.5
Utah vs. Northwestern Game Total Prediction
The Wildcats come into this game averaging 22.7 points per contest on offense, but averages can sometimes be fool's gold.
Against some of the better defenses on their schedule the Wildcats have struggled to light up the scoreboard. Seven against Rutgers, 13 against Penn State and seven against Iowa, not to mention 14 against Duke and nine against Nebraska.
Meanwhile, Utah's defense, while not quite as good as some previous editions, are 22nd in both yards and points allowed in the country. Utah is down a couple of defenders due to injury and opt-outs, but I don't think the Wildcats offense is able to take advantage.
Northwestern also has a good defense and should get starting safety Coco Azema back for the bowl game.
This shapes up to be one of the few defensive struggles of the early bowl season.
Pick: Utah vs. Northwestern UNDER 41.5
